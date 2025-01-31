USA, Mexico writes to Google to challenge 'Gulf of America' advert

The Mexican government has sent a letter to Google challenging the tech company's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps in the United States, in line with the announcement by the new White House tenant, Donald Trump.

The letter, sent by Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, stresses that "the name Gulf of Mexico is not imposed by a single government source, as Google mistakenly suggests", but is "an accepted and historically recorded name, which in addition to being an international custom, is legally registered in the indexes of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO)", of which both Mexico and the United States are members.

The president of the Latin American country, Claudia Sheinbaum, showed the document during a press conference in which she stated that "if a country wants to change the name of something at sea, this could only be valid for twelve nautical miles. It cannot be applied to the rest, in this case the Gulf of Mexico. This is what we explained in detail to Google".