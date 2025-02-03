USA, Ontario tears up contract with Starlink in response to duties

The premier of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has terminated the contract with Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service provider, in response to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on the North American country.

Doug Ford had signed a C$100 million (€66.5 million) deal with Musk's company in November to provide high-speed internet to residents living in rural and northern Ontario.

"We are tearing up the province's contract with Starlink. Ontario will not do business with anyone who is intent on destroying our economy," Ford said in a post on X. The premier also added that from tomorrow until the duties are removed, Ontario will prohibit American companies from entering into provincial contracts. "Canada did not start this fight with the United States, but rest assured that we are ready to win it," he added.