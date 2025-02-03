circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:58
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

USA, Ontario tears up contract with Starlink in response to duties

03 febbraio 2025 | 17.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The premier of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has terminated the contract with Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service provider, in response to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on the North American country.

Doug Ford had signed a C$100 million (€66.5 million) deal with Musk's company in November to provide high-speed internet to residents living in rural and northern Ontario.

"We are tearing up the province's contract with Starlink. Ontario will not do business with anyone who is intent on destroying our economy," Ford said in a post on X. The premier also added that from tomorrow until the duties are removed, Ontario will prohibit American companies from entering into provincial contracts. "Canada did not start this fight with the United States, but rest assured that we are ready to win it," he added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
dazi usa dazi trump trump news trump canada
Vedi anche
News to go
A febbraio inflazione Eurozona cala al 2,4%
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Mattarella: "Collaborazione, amicizia e fiducia crescenti"
News to go
Rottamazione quater, 5 marzo ultimo giorno per pagare la rata
News to go
Hamas, respinta 'formulazione' Israele su estensione prima fase tregua
News to go
Donne e lavoro, ultime notizie
News to go
Olio tunisino mette in crisi il settore italiano, l'allarme Coldiretti
News to go
Italia Paese più anziano d'Europa e che invecchia più velocemente
Meloni-Starmer, incontro a Downing Street prima del vertice Ue sull'Ucraina - Video
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza