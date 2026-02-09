circle x black
Voter Turnout in Sunday's General Election Stands at 56.26 Pct

09 febbraio 2026 | 04.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Voter turnout in Japan&apos;s general election on Sunday stood at 56.26 pct, up from 53.85 pct in the previous House of Representatives election in 2024 while marking the fifth-lowest figure since the end of World War II, an internal affairs ministry report showed Monday. Heavy snow in a wide range of areas in the country appeared to have only a limited impact on voter turnout, thanks to a record number of early voters. By prefecture, voter turnout fell in Aomori, Akita, Yamagata, Toyama, Fukui, Wakayama, Tottori, and Shimane. Nara, which includes Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi&apos;s constituency, had the highest figure, at 62.17 pct, while Tottori had the lowest, at 47.69 pct. The number of people who cast constituency votes before election day rose by about 1.29-fold from the 2024 election to 27,017,098, the highest figure on record for a parliamentary election. They accounted for 26.1 pct of all voters. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

