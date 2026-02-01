Voters Seek Diverse Measures in Lower House Election

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Voters in Japan on Sunday listened attentively to campaign speeches by candidates in the upcoming House of Representatives general election while expressing hopes for a range of policy measures as the country grapples with many challenges including soaring prices. On the only Sunday during the official campaign period for the Feb. 8 election for the all-important lower chamber of parliament, an official from the ruling bloc delivered a speech in the town of Seiro, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan. "Prices continue rising, so I want more efforts to be made in the implementation of countermeasures," a local corporate worker in her 50s, who was among the audience, said. A 75-year-old rice farmer from the town said he has been struggling with issues related to rice shortages on top of high temperatures and water shortages resulting from the summer heat wave. He said: "Rice prices were volatile in recent years. I just want the prices to stabilize." In Tokyo's Shibuya district, a woman in her 60s who lives in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward and runs her own business listened to a speech by an opposition party leader. She said she is paying attention to whether the consumption tax rate and social security premiums will be reduced. "Social security premiums for employees are high," she said, adding, "I hope politicians will work on feasible policies." A company employee in his 20s from Tokyo's Ota Ward said he would appreciate possible tax cuts, but added that short-term measures alone are not enough. The man said: "I want national security measures to be strengthened as the international situation is changing. We need a politician with strong leadership in the event of a contingency." In the city of Nara, the capital of the namesake prefecture in western Japan, an opposition official gave a speech. A man in his 60s who lives on pension in the city of Yamatokoriyama in the prefecture said his life is tough due to soaring food prices. He said he will choose a candidate to vote for based on economic policies, noting that the amount of pensions could increase if the incomes of the working generations rise. A 34-year-old company employee from the city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, called for a reduction in social security premiums. "Even if my position and salary rise, my take-home pay does not increase much, so I would lose my motivation to work," she said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]