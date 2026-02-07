circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Voting Starts in General Election in Japan

08 febbraio 2026 | 00.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Voting started across Japan in Sunday&apos;s House of Representatives election, in which Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi seeks a public mandate after her Liberal Democratic Party switched its coalition partner. Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. as many parts of the country were hit by snowfall. Snow fell even in central Tokyo. Vote counting will begin as soon as balloting ends at 8 p.m. The general election for the all-important lower chamber of parliament is the first national election since the LDP formed a coalition with the Japan Innovation Party last October after Komeito ditched its 26-year partnership with the LDP. To counter the move, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito launched the Centrist Reform Alliance to bring together their Lower House members. Key election issues were economic measures such as consumption tax reduction, steps to combat persisting inflation, and policies on foreign nationals. The focus is whether the LDP-JIP coalition will secure a majority of at least 233 seats. In the first Lower House poll since October 2024, 1,284 candidates vie for the chamber&apos;s 465 seats--289 for single-seat constituencies and 176 under the proportional representation system. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260208 00158] X566
Vedi anche
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"
Iran, raid di Israele contro l'aeroporto di Teheran - Video
Morte David Rossi, un video ricostruisce gli ultimi istanti prima della caduta - Guarda
News to go
Intelligenza artificiale, come cambia il mercato degli smartphone
News to go
Stop ai voli per guerra in Medio Oriente, niente penali per i viaggiatori
News to go
Carburanti in aumento, con guerra in Iran e crisi in Medio Oriente prezzi in rialzo
Trump, Messi e la guerra contro l'Iran: lo show alla Casa Bianca - Video
Trump, meglio Messi o Pelé? "Leo è più forte" - Video
Cerno debutta con ‘2 Di Picche’: “Dalla parte dei cittadini, nessun antagonismo con colleghi Tg2” - Video
Da Sanremo a San Marino Song Contest, Ventura: “Felice per De Martino” - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza