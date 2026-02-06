Winter Olympics host Italy 'architect of peace, growth and international cooperation'

The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics 2026 are "a unique opportunity" to show the world that Italy is "an architect of peace, growth and international cooperation," foreign minister Antonio stated on Friday - the opening day of the Games.

"Milan-Cortina 2026 represents a unique opportunity to reaffirm who we are and what we believe in," Tajani wrote in an editorial for Il Messaggero newspaper.

"Through these Games, we want to show the world that Italy is an architect of peace, growth and international cooperation. Our 'Peace Games' will be a commitment that we all share," Tajani stated

Fifity heads of state and government were set to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, "a global event" that will bring 3,500 athletes from over 90 countries to Italy to compete in 304 events watched by around three billion people worldwide, Tajani noted.

"Milan-Cortina 2026 will not only be about sport, but above all about development, innovation and vision for the future," he continued.

"With an estimated economic impact of 5.3 billion euros, the Games will leave a legacy of infrastructure and regional growth," he wrote.

The Games will also boost the development of the host regions of Lombardy, Trentino and Alto Adige and of production/value chains, Tajani affirmed.

"But the Games will also be a powerful tool of soft power, permanently strengthening Italy's international standing," he added.

The foreign ministry set up an 'Office for Sports Diplomacy' two years ago, which it launched with international road shows in North America and Asia involving athletes, media and businesses, Tajani pointed out.

"The objective was twofold: to promote the territories and communities involved and to bolster Italy's image as an innovative, sustainable and welcoming country," he explained.

Italy "has chosen to invest decisively in sports diplomacy", he underlined.

The Olympic Games "represent values such as fair and peaceful competition among young people from all over the world, and have always been universal symbols of peace, respect and inclusion," Tajani argued.

"In an international scenario riven by conflict, sport remains a credible space for dialogue," he stressed.

Over 233,000 people have died in armed violence in the last year alone, forcing over 123 million people to flee their homes, and Italy continues to play a leading role in diplomatic efforts towards peace and in humanitarian aid initiatives war-ravaged Ukraine and Gaza and "less visible conflicts, such as in Sudan," Tajani recounted.

Tajani cited as examples its Food for Gaza and Italy for Sudan schemes.

"Our country is at the forefront of protecting civilian populations, particularly children, who are among those worst affected by the consequences of war," Tajani claimed.

The Olympics "were created for peace," Tajani recalled.

"Italy has called for this by facilitating the adoption of the UN Resolution on an Olympic Truce, supported by the Holy Father (Pope Leo) and the President of the Republic (Sergio Mattarella): a concrete appeal for sport to silence the guns."