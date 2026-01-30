W.Post, government buys large warehouses for Ice centers in 23 locations

The Trump administration is significantly expanding the network of immigrant detention centers through the acquisition and conversion of large industrial warehouses in at least 23 locations across the United States, raising strong concerns among local authorities and residents. This is revealed by the Washington Post, citing documents and interviews, according to which the facilities - distributed in at least eight states - could collectively house up to 80,000 people. Just this month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acquired two buildings: one in Williamsport, Maryland, for $102 million, and another in Surprise, Arizona, for $70 million. The identified sites are almost all warehouses located in industrial areas, often near airports or major roadways.

There are also logistical and humanitarian concerns. In New Jersey, one of the buildings slated for conversion draws from an aquifer already close to its usage limit for the local community; in Oklahoma City, a warehouse could house up to 1,500 detainees a short distance from an elementary school; in New York State, former employees of a distribution center now targeted by ICE have reported extreme temperatures and inadequate ventilation systems. In at least 15 communities, protests and public meetings have already been held in an attempt to block the projects.

The plan, designed to support the presidential goal of accelerating deportations, is based on a "hub-and-spoke" model, with temporary sorting facilities and large centers where migrants would await expulsion. DHS has confirmed new funds to expand detention capacity but has provided few details on individual properties. Legal experts and civil rights organizations warn that adapting industrial warehouses to federal detention standards - which include health, water, and safety requirements - could prove complex and costly, especially within the rapid timelines envisioned by the agency. Despite widespread local opposition, jurisprudence has often recognized the federal government's authority to override municipal regulations when they hinder the implementation of federal policies.