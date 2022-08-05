Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:55
10:14 Taiwan: "Mezzi Cina oltre linea mediana dello Stretto"

09:47 Covid oggi Italia, in calo Rt e incidenza: report Iss

09:28 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Patto con Pd non si rivede"

09:13 Caldo, sabato bollente sull'Italia: bollino rosso in 16 città

08:55 Taiwan, Pelosi: "Ridicolo dire che visita ha danneggiato Taipei"

08:15 Nordcorea, Onu: "Pyongyang prepara test nucleare"

08:02 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Amnesty giustifica attacchi Russia"

07:44 Congedo parentale 2022, nuove regole: cosa cambia e come funziona

07:29 Fisco, scadenze agosto 2022: il calendario

07:14 Decreto Aiuti bis, interventi per 17 miliardi: misure e cosa cambia

23:38 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Ponte sullo Stretto potrà essere realtà" -Video

23:17 Lady Gaga con Joaquin Phoenix nel sequel di 'Joker'

comunicato stampa

A Center of Hope and New Life

05 agosto 2022 | 04.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALABEL, Philippines, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Dangerous Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center, constructed by CSCEC, in Sarangani Province of the Philippines, Noni Tan guides patients to participate in rehabilitation training activities.

Tan entered this facility in Nov 2020. A court ordered him to undergo drug rehabilitation program. His drug addiction had spanned for decades. He said he was fortunate to be admitted in the facility.

"It's so beautiful here, we look far out the sea, and we realize about life and how we will never go back to our addiction," Tan said.

Drug recovery is a long arduous process. Hospital chief Dr. Imelda Quinones said that they have a holistic and scientific based approach to treatment.

Tan underwent treatment in the facility and was considered fully recovered. He was then hired by Dr. Quinones as a "houseparent" to look after new patients.

The picturesque Saranggani Bay is what patients see from their windows every morning. Project director Yao Shanfa from China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) said the design is based on the "window of hope" concept. "The window is open for each patient to help them recover and step into a bright future", Yao said.

The facility was constructed by CSCEC in 2018. The project was funded by China to support President Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs which plagued the Philippine society.

Dr. Quinones said she is thankful for the rehabilitation facility. "This is state of the art facility, and we are very happy."

Yao said they built the facility and the other rehabilitation facility in Agusan del Sur Province in less than 14 months with the help of Chinese and Filipino workers. "The project was carried out under the belt and road initiative. It has brought great benefits to the local community. The center project has become a landmark project in the Sino-Philippine cooperation," Yao said.

The project employed 450 skilled workers, providing them with job opportunities and technical training as they learned advanced construction methods.

Yao said the project encountered many challenges in construction like the rainy season. But they were able to overcome difficulties and hand over the project in record time. He said he is proud that he didn't just build a building but also a structure for hope and new beginnings.

in Evidenza