Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:36 Inter-Napoli, problemi Dazn e Twitter esplode: tifosi protestano

22:40 Inter-Napoli 1-0, gol di Dzeko riapre campionato

21:49 Ucraina, Macron: "Sostegno fino alla vittoria, Francia manda carri armati leggeri"

21:08 Covid, Ue "incoraggia" a introdurre test per chi parte da Cina

20:49 Genova, guardia giurata uccide la fidanzata e si toglie la vita

20:31 Cremonese-Juventus 0-1, gol di Milik al fotofinish

20:22 Migranti, Fitto: "Da Svezia nessuna presa di posizione contro l'Italia"

19:39 "Così ho bloccato l'aggressore della stazione Termini", il racconto del carabiniere

19:05 Regionali Lazio, no comment M5S su apertura D'Amato ma arriva ok Avs

18:49 Aifa, cambio al vertice: scenari per il dopo Magrini

18:48 Benedetto XVI, San Pietro blindata per i funerali: attesi in 100mila

18:43 Lecce-Lazio 2-1, rimonta giallorossa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A Cross-Generational Upgrade for Hisense, ULED X Technology Debuts at CES 2023

05 gennaio 2023 | 00.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 4th, Hisense unveiled ULED X at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, a milestone in LCD TV technology for Hisense. ULED X represents a significant advancement in LCD television technology that offers the best ever picture quality in every frame and a realistic viewing experience with top-notch technologies including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, 2500 nits peak brightness and Dynamic X-Display.

ULED X Improves Viewing experience

Since the introduction of the first ULED TV ten years ago, Hisense has been continually updating its ULED technologies to enhance the LCD TV viewing experience, and finally, at Hisense CES 2023 Press Conference, Hisense has successfully unveiled ULED X. The new 110 ULED X was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree this year.

According to Stephen Yao, Assistant General Manager of Hisense USA, ULED X combines an impressive lineup of TV technologies, incredible processing power, and more precise control over the picture through active intelligent backlight control, pushing the display capability to its limits. Reportedly, ULED X can achieve three times the environmental contrast of conventional OLED TV, and two times the dynamic range of OLED TV.

Furthermore, ULED X can provide a brighter picture, deeper contrast, wider viewing angle, and ultra-low reflection ratios to deliver one of the best entertainment experiences available today. For instance, with ULED X, Hisense TVs can achieve a peak brightness of 2,500 nits and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1, which is believed to redefine consumers' perception of "contrast". Another crucial factor in ensuring the superior performance of the ULED X is the Hi-View Engine X, which controls over 20,000 Mini LEDs and more than 5,000 local dimming zones. In addition to its outstanding cinematic picture experience, ULED X also has a 30% wider viewing angle, and the addition of an ultra-low reflection panel ensures that everyone in the room can enjoy the same crisp picture quality no matter where they sit.

"We strived to make ULED X unlike any other LCD TV experience, and are proud of our achievement," said Stephen Yao. Looking ahead, Hisense will step up their effort to upgrade its technology in LED/LCD TVs and continue to bring more superior products which can deliver premium viewing experience to global customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977460/Image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977461/Image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-cross-generational-upgrade-for-hisense-uled-x-technology-debuts-at-ces-2023-301713947.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN77719 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Technology Debuts at CES 2023 nits peak brightness
Vedi anche
News to go
Aumento carburanti, Codacons denuncia "possibile aggiotaggio"
News to go
Covid, Fiaso: situazione stabile negli ospedali
News to go
Droga, Squadra mobile di Milano arresta in Spagna trafficante internazionale
News to go
Benedetto XVI, ultimo giorno per rendere omaggio
News to go
Ucraina, Erdogan oggi sentirà Putin e Zelensky
News to go
Ecobonus 2023, ripartono incentivi auto: domande dal 10 gennaio
New to go
Covid e influenza, allarme per farmaci introvabili
News to go
Bollette gas, rincaro del 23% a dicembre
News to go
Befana, 2 italiani su 3 faranno regali: spesa prevista 2 miliardi
News to go
Epifania, in viaggio oltre 5 milioni italiani
News to go
In Italia più pensioni che stipendi: il report
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a Lampedusa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza