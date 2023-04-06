A Fully Restarted Canton Fair Attracts the Attention of the Middle East Market

GUANGZHOU, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair, Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, lately led a delegation to Kuwait, Qatarand the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") to carry out the promotion of the China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair"), marking the first international promotion of the Fair since China's transition to optimizing epidemic prevention and control.

The promotion aims to showcase the new image of the Canton Fair, highlighting its seamless integration of both online and physical experiences. By doing so, it hopes to attract international buyers to participate in the Fair, which has garnered significant interest from relevant business circles in the Middle East.

The Middle East, an important market among the countries of the Belt and Road Initiative, has consistently been one of the main sources of the Canton Fair's buyers. Taking into account the unique characteristics of the local market, the delegation conducted an array of publicity and promotional activities, such as:

The 133rd Canton Fair will fully resume physical exhibition and vigorously promote the highlights through a series of promotional activities, including putting into use of the expanded exhibition hall, scaling up the exhibition, and adding new exhibition areas related to particular themes, to attract local business circles.

In the future, China Foreign Trade Centre will maintain close contact with industrial and commercial organizations in the Middle East, emphasize customer service levels, improve customer satisfaction, utilize the Canton Fair as a platform for trade promotion, assist China and the Middle East in economic and trade exchanges, and promote the international cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

For latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049072/22521680771261__pic_hd.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-fully-restarted-canton-fair-attracts-the-attention-of-the-middle-east-market-301791845.html