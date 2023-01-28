Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Kiev: "Ci servono 24 caccia"

23:57 Palermo, nuovo caso ipotermia: studentessa universitaria finisce in ospedale

23:32 Maehle e Lookman stendono la Samp, l'Atalanta sale al 3° posto

22:09 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 gennaio 2023

21:19 Alfredo Cospito, scontri a manifestazione anarchici a Roma: ferito un poliziotto

20:14 Cremonese-Inter 1-2, rimonta nerazzurra con doppietta di Lautaro

19:56 Pd, Calenda: "Pensavo adesione Giarrusso fosse boutade"

19:33 Libero mail e Virgilio, Italiaonline: "Caselle ora accessibili"

19:11 Sanremo 2023, sito svela alcuni secondi del brano in gara di Grignani

18:48 Pd, Giarrusso: "Capisco rabbia ma sono di sinistra, sarò disciplinato"

18:34 Attacco sedi diplomatiche italiane, Cirielli: "No strategia, ma cani sciolti ideologizzati"

17:58 Zelensky a Sanremo 2023, Rula Jebreal: "Polemiche insensate"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A Fusion of Sci-Fi and Heavy Industry Innovation, Flagship XCMG Machinery Equipment Features in Sci-Fi Blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II"

28 gennaio 2023 | 16.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fusion of sci-fi adventure and heavy industry innovation, a flagship fleet of customized XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425) equipment is featured in the China-made sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II" directed by Frant Gwo, which opened in movie theaters on Chinese New Year's Day, and will be released in the countries and regions including North America, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, etc. starting from today.

From the "space elevator" soaring across the earth and sky to the thrilling "air combat," XCMG equipment journeys from behind the scenes to onstage in the prequel to 2019's ''The Wandering Earth", which became one of the highest grossing non-English movies ever. Leveraging its comprehensive product portfolio and solutions in hoisting, earthmoving, road, aerial work, sanitation, safety and emergency rescue, XCMG has provided a wide range of operational and transformable machinery equipment for the UEG (United Earth Government) in the film.

"As China's premier company of industrial design, we came up with several product design proposals in two days after receiving the assignment and selected the best solution with the directors. As you'll see in the film, we achieved ideal results.  These dazzling pieces of 'equipment of the future' were not just for cinematic show, they were inspired by our real-life products that are breaking new ground every day," said Zhang Han, the industrial designer from XCMG.

XCMG provided 61 units of equipment of 42 models, more than 400 sets of spare parts and workshop props and 61 sets of 3D models over the course of film production, from scheduling, painting, equipment to personnel, logistics, to on-site execution and more. A total of 319 XCMG staff worked on the project.

One of the most coveted pieces of equipment from the film is the ET120 walking excavator, also known as the "steel mantis." Designed for emergency rescue in complex terrain environments and at disaster-stricken sites, the ET120 can "walk" the plateau mountains, woodlands, ravines, swamps and alpine as if it's on firm earth, while equipped for installing various tools to perform different tasks such as excavation, lifting, logging, fire extinguishing, crushing, grabbing and drilling at altitudes of up to 4,500 meters and temperatures of minus 40 degrees Celsius.

In addition, the film features dozens of innovative technologies that XCMG has developed for applications in extreme conditions, and over a third of the equipment in the film is unmanned and new energy models, including the AGV.

"The 'steel mantis' in the film is the 'transformer' of real life, and as you'll see in the movie, XCMG brings sci-fi to reality through the wonders of our industrial engineering, so I'm very proud of what we have created," said Gwo.

From introducing product technologies from abroad to mastering core technologies of breakthrough significance, XCMG, has established the most cutting-edge R&D through global collaboration to become one of the top three construction manufacturers in the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991543/A_Fusion_Sci_Fi_Heavy_Industry_Innovation_Flagship_XCMG_Machinery_Equipment.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-fusion-of-sci-fi-and-heavy-industry-innovation-flagship-xcmg-machinery-equipment-features-in-sci-fi-blockbuster-the-wandering-earth-ii-301732962.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99203 en US Altro Meccanica Auto_E_Motori Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Architettura_E_Edilizia sci fi blockbuster fantascienza sci fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth II
Vedi anche
News to go
Diplomatici italiani nel mirino a Berlino e Barcellona
News to go
Afroamericano ucciso, manifestazioni in Usa dopo diffusione video
News to go
Gerusalemme, nuovo attentato: fermato un 13enne
News to go
Egitto, scoperta mummia: "Forse più antica mai trovata"
News to go
Meteo, weekend di tempo instabile con freddo e neve
News to go
Zelensky a Sanremo, si allarga il fronte del 'no'
News to go
Turchia convoca ambasciatore danese per Corano bruciato
News to go
Carburanti, Antitrust: "Da esposizione prezzi medi incerti benefici"
News to go
Aeroporti, sciopero in tutta Italia
News to go
Shoah e Auschwitz, è il Giorno della Memoria
News to go
Si ribalta un'auto vicino a Roma, morti 5 ragazzi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza