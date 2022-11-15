Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:12
comunicato stampa

A Fusion of Two Rich Histories - Toshiba TV's Big Announcement

15 novembre 2022 | 16.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From one generation to the next, the love for quality football has transcended, and in retrospect instituted a rich, historic culture that unifies millions of people across diverse boundaries. This year, Toshiba TV emerges as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Complementing the riveting, true-to-life visuals of Toshiba TVs is distinctively heart-shaking sound quality. This composes a truly mesmerizing and realistic football viewing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, but that's not the end of the list. User-friendly technologies such as the Smartphone Remote TV and Voice Control Features are powered by cutting-edge operating systems which underscore Toshiba TVs.

By collaborating with the most prominent association in the football culture for a matchlessly superlative viewer experience, Toshiba TV demonstrates its continued commitment to fine craftsmanship; a core essence of business and sportsmanship. This resonance with the spirit of football finds vivid expression in the reception of valuable recognition from world-class events like the FIFA World CupTM, by Toshiba TV's fleet of high-quality OLED, UHD, and Smart products.

Toshiba TV's unveiled flagships of televisions have recorded tremendous success in world markets this year. As the year ties up, Toshiba TV is set to live up to its status as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ through an unforgettable first-rate football viewing experience. 

About FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world. The draw for the World Cup group phase took place in Doha, Qatar, on April 1 2022 to set the stage for the tournament. The final three qualification places were filled in June, with Wales, Australia, and Costa Rica completing the 32-team line-up.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first and Japan's first features. Since the first TV production in 1952, Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

To find out more, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947175/image_5022994_14255107.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-fusion-of-two-rich-histories--toshiba-tvs-big-announcement-301678685.html

in Evidenza