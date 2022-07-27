Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 07:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:23 Forza Italia, deputata Sessa lascia partito

10:04 E' morta Celina Seghi, prima 'regina' dello sci: aveva 102 anni

09:58 Trimestre Unicredit oltre le attese, al rialzo obiettivi 2022

09:55 Covid arriva in Micronesia, oltre 1000 contagi in primo focolaio

09:42 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: morti 40.070 soldati Russia

09:27 Ucraina, Minniti: "Pezzo fondamentale della partita si gioca nel Mediterraneo"

09:24 Ucraina, Guerini: "Italia chiara su suo posizionamento"

09:22 Prezzo benzina e diesel, oggi nuovo calo in Italia

09:20 Di Maio: "Futuro governo segua su Ucraina linea euro-atlantica"

09:20 Diritti umani, Asmae dachan ad 'Amore Festival'

09:08 M5S, Conte: "Due mandati? Non mando in soffitta chi difende nostri ideali"

08:44 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia ha perso 40mila soldati in guerra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A growth spurt in SANY's international product lines: 128 new products released

27 luglio 2022 | 10.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, aiming to tap into a wider market of 7.5 billion in population, Chinese construction machinery giant SANY launched 128 new products for international markets, representing 83% year-on-year growth. In the near future, SANY's internationalization efforts will revolve around the development of large equipment, Euro-American markets and the compilation of product literature, all of which are important elements to propel SANY's internationalization progress forward. 

So far, SANY's product portfolio coverage in high-end markets in Europe and America has reached 64%. SANY's all-star team is shining in global markets, starring: the 45 m pump truck which fills a gap in the European market; the excavator SY225C-10HD which generated many orders at bauma India; the drilling rig SR235MV which is a strong newcomer in the North American market; and the wheeled crane SAC600E, a bestselling high-tech model in Europe, America, Korea and Australia.  

Apart from new products, SANY lodged 179 PCT international patent applications in 2021.

SANY ensures all available resources around the globe, including talent, technologies, R&D, manufacturing facilities and management, are mobilized to enrich product diversity and enhance their competitiveness. Launched in 2021, the Global Coordinated Design Platform realized the joint development of the first-generation PS/SP dual-branded 45 m pump truck by SANY and Putzmeister. 

SANY's R&D incorporates rich global intellectual resources, with Kunshan Global R&D Center being a good example and all machinery divisions having their own research institutes. R&D centers have been established in North America, Europe, Japan and India, where nearly 200 top local experts are working in the field of local law, customer research and the localization of spare parts, allowing SANY to serve local markets better.

In China, the number of SANY's R&D staff specialized in international products reached 864 in 2021, a year-on-year growth of 89%. Among them, 150 are regularly dispatched to the frontlines around the world to gain real-time insights of market trends.   

Manufacturing-wise, SANY is planning to build more lighthouse factories in Europe and Southeast Aisa.

All of SANY's R&D and cultivation efforts led to a remarkable global performance in 2021, with a sales growth of 50% year on year and doubled sales in over 50 countries and regions. While SANY excavators and concrete machinery remain global bestsellers, concrete machinery, cranes and drilling machinery enjoyed a sales growth of 24%, 137% and 121% respectively.    

Di Wu,wud43@sanyglobal.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866216/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866217/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866218/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866219/4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866220/5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866221/6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866222/7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Meccanica Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro growth spurt Euro American markets ampliamento growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Cassa integrazione quando si superano i 35 gradi
News to go
Spazio, Russia via da Iss dopo il 2024
News to go
Conti pubblici, Franco: "Deficit inferiore alle stime"
News to go
Scontro tra barche all'Argentario, due indagati
News to go
Grano Ucraina, apre il centro di coordinamento in Turchia
News to go
‘Ndrangheta, collusione cosche-imprenditori: 12 arresti
News to go
Gas, von der Leyen: "Bene accordo"
News to go
Ispra, nel 2021 il consumo più alto di suolo degli ultimi 10 anni
News to go
Telemarketing, arriva nuovo registro opposizioni
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "A destra solo liti, se vincono durano un mese"
News to go
Cinema, è morto Paul Sorvino
News to go
Ucraina, ancora missili russi su Odessa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza