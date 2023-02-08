Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
comunicato stampa

A Joint Collaboration Between Bio Immunitas and GenScript ProBio Leads to the Development and Fast Track Manufacturing of A Novel Therapeutic Platform

08 febbraio 2023 | 10.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANJING, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript ProBio, a leading Biologics CDMO to the bio-pharmaceutical market, and Bio Immunitas, a UK pharmaceutical company with a novel, safe and efficacious human Recombinant Protein Platform (hRPP), announced their partnership to enhance an already well-respected expertise in developing potential novel therapies for clinical use.  

This long-term partnership will fast-track Bio Immunitas' manufacturing and production from bench to bedside in an expedited timescale while maintaining regulatory milestones. GenScript ProBio provides IND-enabling CMC service for Bio Immunitas to accelerate the preclinical development of 2 recombinant protein products using Bio Immunitas' proprietary hRPP platform.

Shedding more light on the news, the CEO/CMO of Bio Immunitas, Prof Syed Haq, said, "This relationship will help us realise our commitment to creating innovative, differentiated treatments for millions of patients."

Dr Brian Min, the CEO of GenScript ProBio, stated, "We're delighted to collaborate with Bio Immunitas to accelerate its novel therapeutic platform and expect more patients will benefit from this superior treatment."

About Bio Immunitas Ltd

Bio Immunitas, an innovative EIS-qualified pharmaceutical company, has pioneered the development of a novel treatment that regulates and stabilises the immune system and acts as a potent anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulator with the anti-ageing capability. The safe and efficacious human Recombinant Protein Platform [hRPP] therapy has been developed through several planning and research stages while adapting to the market's needs.

The platform has a unique multi-level mechanism of action with several key indications: 1) Broad spectrum Anti-inflammatory 2) Anti-SARS-CoV-2 therapy–hospitalised patients 3) Longevity and Anti-ageing – cutaneous and systemic 4) The Pox family virus

www.bioimmunitas.com

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialisation with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in cell and gene therapy (CGT), vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers. GenScript ProBio has established GMP capacity which meets FDA, EMA and NMPA regulatory requirements and has established companies in the United States, the Netherlands, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Nanjing and other places to serve global customers and supported customers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions to obtain more than 40 IND approvals.

https://www.genscriptprobio.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883485/GENSCRIPT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-joint-collaboration-between-bio-immunitas-and-genscript-probio-leads-to-the-development-and-fast-track-manufacturing-of-a-novel-therapeutic-platform-301741718.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
