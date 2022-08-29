Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 21:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:01 Us Open, Matteo Berrettini avanza al secondo turno

20:11 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Sinistra ha stampa che si inventa fregnacce"

20:05 Tromba d'aria in Salento fa volare ombrelloni e lettini

19:56 Covid, studio: nessun beneficio da colchicina e aspirina

19:55 Vaticano, Becciu: "Commovente vedere Papa farmi cenni di gioia al Concistoro"

19:44 La corda della Vara nelle mani di Salvini, ecco il regalo della città di Messina

19:25 Meloni-Salvini brindano a Messina, vogliono il Ponte ma sui migranti restano lontani

19:22 Bassetti: "Al 100% con Salvini, via numero chiuso a Medicina"

19:11 Elezioni 2022, Fratoianni: "Levata scudi su abolizione jet privati fa sorridere"

18:59 Paolo Berlusconi, maxi furto in casa della ex

18:44 Inter, Lukaku salta derby per infortunio: le news

18:22 Zorzoli (Aiee): "Ecobonus, risparmi e rinnovabili contro caro gas"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A louder voice to the private economy: The 2022 World Dongguan Entrepreneurs Convention opens

29 agosto 2022 | 11.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Already a significant force for sustaining Dongguan's economic growth, entrepreneurs of the southern Chinese city come to the 2022 World Dongguan Entrepreneurs Convention held on August 28-29. Besides the main venue in Dongguan, parallel sessions are also hosted in San Francisco, Hawaii, Germany,Australia, Canada, and Malaysia. Such a move helps attract greater investment from the global business community, including overseas Dongguan entrepreneurs.

"The main venue is physically joined by world-renowned companies, representatives of Dongguan entrepreneurs, and well-known experts and scholars, while parallel sessions are seeing the virtual participation of overseas Dongguan entrepreneurs. Over 1,000 figures attend the event, in person or via a video link," said Liang Shaoguang, the deputy secretary general of the People's Government of Dongguan Municipality, the Convention's organizer.

Outstanding Dongguan entrepreneurs were honored for their devotion to sci-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing in such representative, influential high-tech industries as biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing, advanced equipment, and semiconductor materials, according to Liu Jiale, the Convention's deputy secretary general.

Dongguan entrepreneurs as a whole, together with the private economy, are at the fulcrum of the city preserving its reputation as a manufacturing center, the World Dongguan Entrepreneurs Federation's president Ouyang Zhong noted. For over four decades of reform and opening-up, Dongguan has grown into China's hub for advanced manufacturing. Its major industrial firms outnumber those of other prefecture-level cities, and it is home to the country's second-largest cluster of high-tech companies. These successes couldn't have been made possible without a strong private economy. Statistics show that in 2021, the private sector accounted for 62% of the output of the city's major industrial companies and 70% of their profits and taxation, while driving 62% of new job creation and making up 94% of market entities.

According to the Organizing Committee of the Convention, what merits attention is that the event also sees the convening of an economic summit and a forum on growing the semiconductor industry. Scholarly discussions at the forum are about ways to drive the next wave of globalization, Dongguan's role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, key technologies of the third-generation semiconductors and their future development, and how the city's semiconductor businesses break through and pursue innovation in the post-COVID-19 era, among others. Such an exchange of views can essentially be a source of inspiration for Dongguan's private companies as they are eager to seize new opportunities for technological breakthroughs, corporate transformation, and an even greater contribution to the city's blueprint for sci-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The Convention intends to convey two clear messages. First, Dongguan promises to stay committed to entrepreneurship, higher levels of literacy among workers in the private economy, and a community of energetic market players. Second, beyond maintaining an exemplary business climate nationwide, the city will go further in drawing talent and overseas investment for high-quality development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza including overseas Dongguan main venue in Dongguan Dongguan global business community
Vedi anche
News to go
Energia, von der Leyen: "Lavoriamo a intervento d'emergenza"
News to go
Pescara, maxi sequestro di 130mila articoli contraffatti
News to go
Mtv VMas, premiati i Maneskin
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Mosca: "Suicida bombardamento Kiev su centrale"
News to go
Rovigo, anziano ucciso e fatto a pezzi: la moglie confessa
News to go
Nasa rinvia il lancio della missione Artemis 1
News to go
Caro energia, i piani per la riduzione consumi in Europa
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Paesi G7 "preoccupati" per rischio incidenti nucleari
News to go
Sequestrati 1.722 kg sigarette contrabbando, due arresti a Napoli
News to go
Pakistan, bilancio inondazioni: 1.000 morti
News to go
Tutto pronto per lancio Artemis 1, partenza prevista oggi
News to go
Migranti, emergenza sbarchi: ieri nuovo record a Lampedusa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza