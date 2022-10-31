Cerca nel sito
 
31 ottobre 2022
17:33
A MACH-focused match: Apply Digital acquires E2X.COM to grow digital solutions and commerce services for modern companies

31 ottobre 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC and LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Apply Digital, a global innovation, products, and experiences company, announced the acquisition of E2X.COM Ltd., a London-based commerce strategy and development agency.

"As we have continued to grow the value we offer clients, we felt adding a strong commerce capability was critical. We wanted a modern, culturally aligned partner — E2X.COM was that perfect match," said Gautam Lohia, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apply Digital. "From day one, we realized our collective potential, with our focus on composable products and digital experience and E2X.COM's deep expertise in commerce. Together, we're excited to build compelling digital solutions for our clients."

This strategic partnership will form one of the largest MACH-focused digital solutions companies across the areas of commerce and digital experiences.

"We know that having a great digital experience naturally pairs with commerce, especially when it's grounded in composable technology. We also know the value of creating a positive environment for our partners and people to reach their full potential. It's great to find that shared value with the Apply Digital team," says E2X.COM's Managing Director Neil Trickett. "This strategic partnership will give our teams more opportunities to create excellent digital experiences for modern clients. We look forward to working together on digital solutions for companies that recognize MACH's composability and want to increase their agility, resiliency, and ability to deliver business value."

Following the integration, Apply Digital will have over 550 employees based in nine global offices across Canada, the US, Mexico, Chile, the Netherlands, and now the UK.

Apply Digital is a products, platforms, and commerce company that builds innovative digital solutions to help their clients gain a competitive advantage. The company has a human-centric design approach and leverages modern MACH-based composable technologies for a roster of clients that includes Moderna, Tigo, Coca-Cola Embonor, Atlassian, and Kraft Heinz.

Apply Digital has proven success in many sectors, including entertainment, healthcare, retail, and CPG — and has received international recognition for their work. The company acquired Reign, a digital transformation company, in July 2022 and received a growth investment from Interlock Equity in December 2021. Apply Digital is one of the fastest-growing modern technology services companies in the world. For more information, visit www.applydigital.com.

E2X.COM is an award-winning digital commerce agency with a deep MACH focus. The company was one of the founding members of the MACH Alliance and was recognized as the "UK Partner of the Year" by commercetools in 2021 and 2022, and as the "EMEA Delivery Partner of the Year 2021" by BigCommerce.

E2X.COM provides composable commerce, content, and operations services to enterprises and other high-growth companies. The company has built their practices to reflect the diverse needs of their clients while always maintaining a culture of delivery excellence. For more information, visit www.e2x.com.

Vaibhav Lohia, hello@applydigital.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930703/Apply_Digital_A_MACH_focused_match__Apply_Digital_acquires_E2X_C.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-mach-focused-match-apply-digital-acquires-e2xcom-to-grow-digital-solutions-and-commerce-services-for-modern-companies-301662677.html

