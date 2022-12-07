Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:50
A new collaboration to explore augmented reality & computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling of provisions

07 dicembre 2022 | 16.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safetytech Accelerator has announced a collaboration with CYENS Centre of Excellence and Oceanic Ltd, to explore augmented reality and computer vision in assisting crew in the safe handling and storage of vessel provisions.

Kyriakos Hadjikyriakou, Managing Director at Oceanic, commented, "At Oceanic, we are committed to continuously developing innovative solutions and industry leading technology. Through digitalisation, we strive to improve our operational efficiencies and provide a unique sustainable service proposition to our clients, while supporting our catering crew and delivering unique experiences to our travelling-guests."

Dr Olga Shvarova, Chief Innovation Officer at CYENS said, "We are excited to contribute to the digitalisation and adoption of new technologies in the shipping industry. We, as a Centre of Excellence fully support the effort to use digitalisation to streamline exiting processes, transform supply chains and create new business opportunities in this strategically important economic sector."

Gabriele Dadò, Commercial Director at Safetytech Accelerator said, "This project is a great example of the work we like to be involved in at Safetytech Accelerator: Working with world-leading experts in maritime, using technology towards making a real difference to seafarers' lives.  We look forward to sharing the outcomes of this collaboration soon."

The collaboration builds on similar Safetytech Accelerator projects which support the mission to make the world safer and more sustainable through wider adoption of technology.

About Oceanic LtdOceanic Ltd is V.Group's catering division, a leading marine services provider with over 20 years of service excellence catering for over 2,000 vessels globally with full victualing services. Oceanic is headquartered in Cyprus, has 17 strategic locations worldwide, and supplys and feeds the crew of 2,000 vessels, from merchant shipping to offshore, leisure, and niche expedition cruises. For more information, please visit www.oceanic-services.com.

About CYENS Centre of ExcellenceCYENS Centre of Excellence is a joint venture of three public universities, the University of Cyprus, Cyprus University of Technology, and Open University of Cyprus, the Municipality of Nicosia, and two renowned international partners, Max Planck Institute for Informatics, Germany, and University College London, United Kingdom. CYENS is funded by Horizon 2020 and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus. For more information, please visit www.cyens.org.cy.

About Safetytech AcceleratorSafetytech Accelerator is a non-profit established by Lloyd's Register and the Lloyd's Register Foundation. A fully dedicated technology accelerator focusing on safety and risk, with a mission to make the world safer and more sustainable through wider adoption of technology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774630/CYENS_Centre_of_Excellence_Logo.jpg

Media contact: Artemis Kasapi, email: a.kasapi@cyens.org.cy, +357 22747552

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-collaboration-to-explore-augmented-reality--computer-vision-in-assisting-crew-in-the-safe-handling-of-provisions-301697234.html

ICT Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza computer vision augmented reality assisting crew collaborazione
in Evidenza