Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:59 Mafia, Fiammetta Borsellino: "Trattativa? Sempre avuto dubbi, pm scorretti"

20:54 Processo trattativa, De Donno: "Sereno e soddisfatto"

20:38 Green pass obbligatorio, pronto anche il Senato: sanzioni a trasgressori

20:36 Serie A, Sampdoria-Napoli 0-4. Decide la doppietta di Osimhen

20:33 Spazio, l'Esa sceglie Torino per Esa Bic

20:29 Tokyo 2020, Draghi a Jacobs: "Telefonata in diretta? Colpa di Malagò"

20:11 Processo trattativa, Renzi: "A Palermo vince la giustizia"

20:04 Processo trattativa, Salvatore Borsellino: "Amareggiato, Paolo morto invano"

19:26 Aumento bollette, le misure del governo contro la stangata

19:22 Lega, Luca Morisi lascia la guida dei canali social

19:15 Mafia, Ingroia: "Sentenza conferma trattativa, mia coscienza a posto"

19:08 Galli: "Virologi in tv solo se autorizzati? Neanche Mussolini arrivato a tanto"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A New International Commission of Experts Finds the Global Fight Against Smoking Has Stalled

23 settembre 2021 | 18.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global efforts to end smoking have stalled and require a drastic overhaul to prevent one billion people from dying in this century, according to a new report by five leading experts, members of the International Commission to Reignite the Fight Against Smoking. 

Worldwide, an estimated 1.14 billion people use tobacco. Nearly 8 million die each year of tobacco-related causes. Since the creation of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) treaty 18 years ago, tobacco demand has declined, but far too slowly and, in some low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), not at all.

The Commission was established to recommend a set of actions to accelerate an end to adult smoking and other toxic tobacco use. Chaired by Ambassador (ret.) James K. Glassman, former U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, the Commission includes representatives from India, Indonesia, South Africa, and the UK.

A major focus of the report is the failure of governments and international organizations to address the special needs of developing countries, as well as the needs of marginalized communities within higher-income countries.

The report notes that if current trends continue, the number of deaths from cigarettes and other harmful forms of tobacco will grow from 100 million tobacco-related deaths in the 20th century to a heart-breaking one billion tobacco-related deaths in the 21st century.

It also outlines the economic toll of tobacco as equally striking, already costing an estimated 6% of all global health expenditures annually – roughly half a trillion dollars –- and only set to grow.

There are 19 recommendations in the report, including: expanding access to tobacco harm reduction in LMICs and for all tobacco companies to develop a plan to phase out high-risk combustible products.

Commissioner Ambassador (ret.) James K. Glassman said:

"Smoking is the biggest public health challenge in the world today. We need boldness, imagination, and a recognition that consumer preferences and new technology are the forces that will drive the change that is needed.

"We now have the most powerful cessation tool in history at our disposal: technology that delivers nicotine without the dangers to health caused by the combustion of tobacco. Public Health England found that e-cigarettes were 95% less harmful than combustible cigarettes. We must not ignore that. By tying the best science to intelligent public policy, the scourge of smoking can be eliminated."

The report can be found here: https://www.fightagainstsmoking.org/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633280/Total_Number_of_Tobacco_Users_Per_Country_Infographic.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17285 en US Altro Salute_E_Benessere Altro Economia_E_Finanza Global Fight Against Smoking Has Stalled end Global Fight Against Smoking report
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Whirlpool, procedura licenziamenti sospesa fino metà ottobre
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, Gimbe: continua calo vaccinazioni
Processo trattativa, in appello assolti Dell’Utri e i carabinieri - Video
News to go
Elezioni Roma, la sfida entra nel vivo
News to go
Salerno, maxi blitz antidroga: 56 arresti
News to go
Confindustria, Draghi: "Condividere prospettiva di sviluppo"
News to go
Elezioni Milano, Bernardo non esclude no vax in giunta
News to go
Gratta e vinci rubato a Napoli, anziana incasserà 500mila euro
News to go
Eitan per ora resta in Israele, "starà 3 giorni con zia e 3 con nonno"
News to go
Calcio, il Genoa diventa americano
News to go
Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, seconda dose aumenta efficacia al 94%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza