Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:59 Giubileo di platino, al via celebrazioni per 70 anni di regno di Elisabetta

09:36 2 giugno, Mattarella: "Forze armate risorsa per pace e libertà"

09:17 Ucraina, first lady Olena Zelenska: "Cedere territori significa cedere libertà"

09:01 Ucraina, Rubizhne completamente rasa al suolo - Video

08:47 Anticiclone Scipione conquista l'Italia, ponte del 2 giugno rovente

08:26 Ucraina, Russia controlla 80% di Severodonetsk

07:56 Ucraina, Gb fornirà lanciamissili M270 a lungo raggio

07:35 Usa, sparatoria in ospedale a Tulsa: almeno 4 morti

07:30 2 giugno, oltre 14 milioni i turisti per il ponte: tutto esaurito al mare

07:15 Danimarca, vince il sì a referendum per adesione a Difesa Ue

00:04 Slittano nuove sanzioni Ue. Russia: "Guerra si può allargare"

23:41 Colpi bassi e milioni di dollari, le 6 settimane del processo Depp-Heard

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A New Record, GWM Officially Announces Its 300,000th POER

02 giugno 2022 | 10.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8, the 300,000th GWM POER was completed at the production line in GWM Chongqing Smart Factory in southwest China.

It is a new record hit by GWM since the 200,000th vehicle was delivered to customers in August last year. In just two years, GWM POER has successfully achieved a remarkable milestone of 300,000th vehicle.

"Based on its outstanding product strength, GWM POER has become a best-selling model and has brought high-quality and intelligent pickup products to global users," said Tony Sun, Deputy General Manager of GWM International at the 300,000th GWM POER completion ceremony.

Actually, taking the Chinese market as its starting point, GWM POER has completed vehicles from the 1st to the 10,000th in less than one hundred days at the production line since 2019.

To meet the diverse needs of various markets around the globe, GWM POER offers different types of intelligent configurations. In the Australian market, for example, the model is equipped with multiple intelligent driver assistance systems, such as Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), to comprehensively improve the safety of drivers and passengers in all aspects while on the road.

Particularly the AEB function, this will automatically control the vehicle to brake when drivers encounter an emergency or need to keep a minimum safe distance. In such cases, this function can reduce collision accidents and enhance safety on the road.

To fulfill the different needs of global customers, GWM also takes the lead in launching Jingangpao in the Chinese market recently. It is the latest model in the sub-series of GWM PICKUP. Equipped with a large cargo box, Jingangpao provides convenience for customers' lives and daily work. For example, if customers plan to carry some large-size furniture and mechanical equipment, the design of the load capacity can help them finish the transportation more efficiently.

Currently, GWM POER has been launched in more than 50 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Saudi Arabia and South Africa, and has achieved sales growth in many markets.

The report released by the National Automobile Association of Chile (ANAC) shows that in February this year, the sales of GWM PICKUP increased by 38%, with a market share of over 19% because of the hot-selling GWM POER.

"In the future, GWM will continue to upgrade and renew its pickup products so global customers can enjoy the best products and services brought by advanced technologies," Tony said.

This year, GWM also plans to launch Jingangpao into several markets including Saudi Arabia, Chile and other markets to offer more diversified and customer-oriented new options for global customers in the pickups market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831406/A_New_Record__GWM_Officially_Announces_Its_300_000th_POER.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN76996 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza southwest China th POER termia th
Vedi anche
News to go
Seconda ondata di caldo rovente in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Rischio coinvolgimento Paesi terzi in conflitto"
News to go
Gdf Crotone sequestra beni per 1.5 mln ad ex parroco e nipoti
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Non si usi grano come arma di guerra"
News to go
Doppio cognome, in Gazzetta ufficiale la sentenza
News to go
Stasera finalissima Italia-Argentina a Wembley
News to go
Petrolio russo, volano prezzi carburanti dopo accordo Ue su embargo
News to go
Bonus psicologo 2022, c'è il decreto: come funziona
News to go
Il Milan cambia proprietà, comincia l’era RedBird
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Non vogliamo attaccare la Russia"
News to go
Roland Garros 2022, Nadal in semifinale: battuto Djokovic
News to go
Covid, Shanghai esce dal lockdown dopo 2 mesi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza