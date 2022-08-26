Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 15:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:09 Caro energia e bollette, le proposte di Salvini a Draghi

15:58 Valeria Marini a Selvaggia Lucarelli: "Impara da Giorgia Meloni"

15:56 Iran, donne allo stadio: per la prima volta da oltre 40 anni a partita campionato di calcio

15:52 Vaccini Covid, Moderna fa causa a Pfizer-BionTech

15:46 F1 Gp Belgio, Leclerc e Verstappen partono in fondo: ecco perché

15:36 West Nile, salgono a 16 i ricoverati a Padova

15:07 Juve-Roma, Allegri: "Gara tosta, bello ritrovare Dybala"

14:46 Europa League, sorteggio: i gironi di Roma e Lazio

14:31 Elezioni 25 settembre, Letta: "Forte ingerenza Russia per favorire la destra"

14:22 Pallavolo e covid, Cina in campo con mascherine

14:08 Fabrizio Corona, nuovo processo per danneggiamento e tentata evasione

14:03 Bassetti: "In India virus del pomodoro nei bimbi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part. 2

26 agosto 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

#Keyword 2 - Advanced tokenomics in the brand catchphrase, FUEL

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYPlay introduces its brand catchphrase, FUEL to please everyone while raising the value of token in these 3 directions, "sustainable," "fair," and "attractive".

FUEL, which pledges to maintain Fun, Utility, and Easy content while keeping the platform's Liquidity intact.

Polygon(MATIC), which SKYPlay chose as its main net for a platform's steady liquidity, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain with benefits of scalability, low fees, and quick transmission speed. Following the Terra crisis, it was accepted by multinational corporations, and Meta will also launch Polygon and Ethereum-based NFTs on Facebook and Instagram.

As for the SKP, the governance token of SKYPlay platform, shows steady growth after its initial offering at MEXC in this May.

#Keyword 3 - Engagement, Connection, and Expansion

Since the first formal community launch in April, SKYPlay has focused on resurrecting the regional community in Southeast Asia where P2E game users are concentrated, and it reached 200K members, the 'hard to reach' ceiling of Telegram groups in July even before the start of games and services. 

All participants in Coin Grid's global pre-booking, which began on the 11th of this month, are given a variety of game characters that are the top picks from the poll on SKYPlay's official community which had taken place last month.

Through a planned community operation in connection with the platform beta release, SKYPlay will enhance and increase the involvement of SKYPlayan(the community members). Additionally, SKYPlay expands its impact in the global market by attracting foreign investment and displaying advertisements in Times Square in New York.

Web 3.0 is slowly becoming a part of everyday life. Recent NFT projects in traditional art and re-creation of past art history sites in metaverse reflects conservative traditional art industry is also adapting to changes.

Let's keep an eye on SKYPlay with its P2E games as well as its aspiration to be the leader of Web 3.0.

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza the brand catchphrase and NFT platform the
Vedi anche
News to go
Morte Dugina, tensione Ucraina-Vaticano
News to go
Migranti, 60 sbarcati a Lampedusa
News to go
Reggio Calabria, operazione antidroga della Gdf
News to go
Prezzo gas, Bonomi: "Governo Draghi intervenga"
News to go
Genova, tir e auto fanno inversione a U su autostrada prima di galleria
News to go
Femminicidio Bologna, Cartabia incarica ispettori di svolgere accertamenti
News to go
Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato, a che punto è l'adesione
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, 5 mln in viaggio per votare
News to go
Formula 1 torna con Gp Belgio
News to go
Ucraina, riconnessa centrale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Financial Times: da hedge fund più grande scommessa contro debito italiano da 2008
News to go
Sulla Walk of Fame la stella a Pavarotti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza