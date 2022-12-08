Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:50 Covid oggi Sardegna, 339 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 8 dicembre

14:43 Chi è Brittney Griner, la stella del basket Usa liberata dalla Russia

14:21 Russia, liberata Brittney Griner. Biden: "Sta bene, torna a casa"

14:03 Maltempo nel Lazio, domani allerta meteo gialla

13:45 Chi è Luis Enrique, l'hombre vertical che lascia la guida della Spagna

13:45 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Se Kiev vuole può finire domani"

13:38 Anche Chef Rubio tra i denunciati da Liliana Segre

13:21 Fisco, Italia resta prima nell'Ue per Iva non riscossa

13:10 Qatar 2022, Luis Enrique non è più il ct della Spagna

12:49 Frana Ischia, Elemosiniere del Papa benedice le bare delle vittime

12:32 Grecia, attentato a Schlein: anarchici rivendicano

12:24 Influenza 2022: sintomi, quanto dura e vaccino

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A strategic landscape of BRI: Past, present and future

08 dicembre 2022 | 12.49
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is from CGTN Think Tank: In 2023, China will mark the 10th anniversary of the BRI. Why are the BRI investments mainly concentrated in the physical economy? Is the BRI sustainable? How can the Global South leapfrog to some of the most advanced technologies and catch up in the foreseeable future?

"If one looks at the history of the development of the so-called advanced countries, let it be the United States, Germany and Japan, the building of a great national infrastructure was always the beginning of industrialization," said the German expert and she further identifies that the Global South does not have to march through all the stages of development which the industrial countries passed through during the last 200 years. This video explains the impact and opportunities the BRI will bring to international development.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-03/A-strategic-landscape-of-BRI-Past-present-and-future-1fsxJB1SHsc/index.html

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-strategic-landscape-of-bri-past-present-and-future-301698188.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN59861 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA the BRI investments Basic Rate Interface strategic landscape of BRI can the
Vedi anche
News to go
Time, Zelensky 'Persona dell'anno' 2022
News to go
Covid, Cina annuncia stop a misure più drastiche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci difenderemo con ogni mezzo"
News to go
Mattarella in Bocconi per saluto a Monti: "La Repubblica gli è grata"
News to go
Meteo, pioggia e neve per il ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Germania, sospetto golpe: 25 arresti
News to go
Manovra 2023, Landini: "Da risposte Meloni profonde distanze"
News to go
Cagliari, sequestrati 748 kg di fuochi d'artificio: una denuncia
News to go
Test di Medicina 2023, le date
News to go
Migranti, nel 2022 da nuova rotta balcanica danubiana +203,78% arrivi
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Russia vuole congelare conflitto per preparare nuova offensiva"
News to go
Minacce social a premier Meloni, identificato autore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza