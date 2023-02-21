Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

A1 Group Partners with LotusFlare to Launch New Digital Service

21 febbraio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare, the provider of a cloud-native digital commerce and monetization service for communications and media service providers, announced it has partnered with A1 Group (A1 TAG), a European provider of digital services and communication solutions, to launch re:do, a new stand-alone digital network service brand.

A1 Group's vision is to digitize and simplify the classic telecommunications customer experience beyond telecom-only capabilities. To achieve this goal, A1 Group selected LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud for the technology foundation of its refreshed and simplified approach to delivering digital communication services.   

Alexander Kuchar, Director of Technology & Future Services of A1 Group, commented, "We created a new digital services experience for subscribers, helping them to empower their digital lives. LotusFlare supported A1 Group by contributing an Internet mindset and their cloud-native software as the technology foundation for re:do. We are delighted with the collaborative team effort leading to today's launch. This is only the beginning and we might launch re:do in other Group markets in the future."

Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare, commented: "The entire LotusFlare team is proud that A1 Group chose LotusFlare to help launch a new digital brand that moves the subscriber experience 'beyond telco". Everyone at LotusFlare looks forward to continuing a long-term partnership with A1 Group."

About A1 GroupA1 Group, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with around 26 million customers, currently operating in seven countries under the brand A1: Austria, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, Slovenia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Offering communications, payment and entertainment services as well as integrated business solutions, A1 Group achieved revenues of 5.0 billion Euros by year-end 2022. Around 18,000 employees and state-of-the-art broadband infrastructure make digital business and lifestyle possible and enable people, companies and things to connect everywhere anytime. 

About LotusFlareBased in the heart of Silicon Valley, LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. Developed from "customer experience down", LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud is a fully-managed, cloud-native commerce and monetization service that provides an all-digital BSS to deliver valuable business outcomes to consumer and enterprise customers of CSPs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710355/LotusFlare_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006100/A1_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a1-group-partners-with-lotusflare-to-launch-new-digital-service-301751233.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza service providers network service brand fornitore d'accesso providers
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza