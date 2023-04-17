Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:32 Elezioni Comunali, ballottaggio a Udine: affluenza al 44%

16:12 Design, Iannelli (Philip Morris Italia): "Iqos brand sempre al passo coi tempi"

15:53 Usa, Trump: "Senza di me i repubblicani si sarebbero estinti"

15:37 "A Bakhmut uccisi bambini e prigionieri", la confessione degli ex Wagner

15:31 Inaugurata a Milano 'Metropolis', l’installazione immersiva di Fabio Novembre per Iqos

15:26 Gb, premier Sunak sotto inchiesta per sospetto conflitto di interessi

14:58 Eurovision 2023, Mahmood ospite nella serata finale

14:33 Juve e Allegri, il tweet di Lapo Elkann infiamma il tifo bianconero

14:06 Migranti, Mattarella: "Ue superi regole che sono ormai preistoria"

14:05 Usa, orrore in Georgia: afroamericano muore in cella divorato dalle cimici

13:25 The Ferragnez', la seconda serie su Prime dal 18 maggio

13:21 Design, Luti (Kartell): "Riciclabilità e riciclato punti focali per l’azienda"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AACSB Highlights 25 Innovative Business Schools of Tomorrow

17 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Eighth annual member spotlight program features business schools driving new value for stakeholders.

TAMPA, Fla., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—announces 25 business schools highlighted in its Innovations That Inspire member spotlight program.

This annual program recognizes institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape. In 2023, the highlights feature efforts to innovate the business school in ways that enhance value for all stakeholders, including students, businesses, and society. These schools are defining new realities for the future of learning, leading, and connecting, paving the way to a re-energized value proposition for business education.

The featured innovations are pioneering in industry and community partnerships, redefining research impact, and elevating learning experiences throughout a lifetime. Examples include:

"New demands from stakeholders require reimagined business education initiatives, and the 2023 Innovations That Inspire selections demonstrate fresh ways forward for business schools," said Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB president and CEO. "By leveraging innovation for knowledge co-creation, new methods of learning, and expanded educational access, business schools are meeting market expectations and increasing value for businesses, learners, and society."

Now in its eighth year, the Innovations That Inspire initiative has highlighted 214 business school efforts that exemplify forward-looking approaches to education, research, community engagement, entrepreneurship, leadership, and diversity and inclusion. Support for the 2023 Innovations That Inspire member spotlight program is provided by Illinois Institute of Technology'sStuart School of Business.

More insights and examples are available at aacsb.edu/innovations-that-inspire.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492010/AACSB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aacsb-highlights-25-innovative-business-schools-of-tomorrow-301795864.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza spotlight program features Business schools scuola schools
Vedi anche
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
News to go
Migranti, 600 soccorsi in acque maltesi: sbarchi a Catania e Augusta
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica dopo la 30esima giornata
News to go
Catania, due tonnellate di cocaina sequestrate in mare
News to go
Migranti, sindaci Pd contro abolizione protezione speciale
News to go
Strage di Erba, pg Milano: "Olindo e Rosa sono innocenti, riaprire il caso"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: danni per milioni di euro nelle campagne
News to go
Roma-Feyenord, preoccupa l'arrivo degli ultrà olandesi
News to go
Pasqua Ortodossa, non si ferma guerra in Ucraina
News to go
Sudan, ancora scontri esercito e paramilitari
Caso Orlandi, papa Francesco: "Su San Giovanni Paolo II illazioni offensive e infondate"
News to go
Bonus Trasporti 2023, domande al via da lunedì 17 aprile
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza