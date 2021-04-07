Cerca nel sito
 
Absen Builds Asia's Largest 8K Ultra HD Virtual Studio

SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LED virtual studios are an emerging technology that has come under the spotlight in recent years in both Chinese and international professional film shooting markets. Integrating the latest LED display technology with a virtual camera system and real-time rendering system, LED virtual studios bring extraordinary effects of cinematography. Thanks to the strength of its innovation, Absen has just built and launched Asia's largest indoor panoramic LED stereoscopic virtual studio, which will now go into use.

The stereoscopic LED virtual studio is 6 meters high and has a diameter of 24 meters, taking up a total area of more than 700 square meters, and consisting of a ceiling screen and a curved screen.

This is the first attempt by China's film and television market to construct such a structure. Through relentless innovation and a drive to constantly try new things, the Absen team finally solved technical problems with steel welding, load-bearing, ceiling fixing, and connecting the ceiling and backdrop curved screen.

Absen's LED display makes use of a PWM constant current LED driver, which greatly improves image display and grayscale level, so that even the darkest textures in a picture are visible. The dynamic and vividly vibrant image effects mean that everything in the picture comes out clearly.  In addition, Absen's LED display has a high refresh rate, enabling it to quickly respond to a dynamic picture and synchronize with a high-speed camera without leaving any trace of scanning lines. This technology has allowed it to "surmount many pan-focusing challenges and become an alternative to shooting on location."

With the help of Absen's giant panoramic 270 LED display, completely real-time, "what you see is what you get" film and television production now is a reality.

By directly viewing the shooting environment and modifying scene effects in real time, creators have more flexibility to actualize their artistic ideas. Now epic, grand-scale photography can be done even in a limited space, saving time, energy and the need for an actual change of scenery. The LED virtual studio can also accurately produce light sources and the reflection and refraction effects of its reflectors are almost indistinguishable from reality, making video truer to life.

LED virtual studios already play a significant role in film and television shooting, and are set to become a major trend in the photography industry in the near future.

Absen virtual studio LED solutions has excellent performance:

At present, the LED virtual studio Absen launched has been adopted by TransQuebec.inc. XR Studio in Canada, Channel 5 in Russia, Catalyst Connect in the UK, Show Imaging Studio in the US, and many other films and television producers. These examples of its application in industry demonstrate its significant advantages. Absen has also been continuously developing other new technologies and products, with the aim of bringing more practical solutions to the market.

VIdeo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482420/Absen_virtual_studio_LED_solutions.mp4  

in Evidenza