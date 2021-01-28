Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:50 Tridico: "Dati Cig sono on line ma non tutti li sanno leggere"

16:25 Coronavirus Abruzzo, 268 nuovi contagi e 5 morti: il bollettino

16:12 Coronavirus Valle d'Aosta, otto nuovi casi nelle ultime 24 ore: il bollettino

16:10 Sanremo 2021 senza pubblico? Amadeus pronto a dire no

15:55 Covid Puglia, oggi 1.159 contagi e 34 morti: bollettino

15:37 Galli: "Errore dati Lombardia? I gelsi non fanno l'uva..."

15:30 Covid, 303 i medici morti in Italia

15:15 Crisi governo, Vitali: "Ripensamento? Convinto da Berlusconi e Salvini"

13:54 Navalny resta in carcere, respinto ricorso contro custodia cautelare

13:51 Covid, sondaggio Emg/Adnkronos: sì a patentino vaccinale da 2 italiani su 3

13:40 Covid Italia, i dati di oggi delle regioni

13:24 Gualtieri: "Ci sono risorse per prolungare cassa integrazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Renzi crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Absen Deliver Overwhelming LED Display Solutions for Kaisa Prosperity

28 gennaio 2021 | 12.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaisa Prosperity, a large real estate developer in China, utilized cutting edge digital signage technology from Absen (SZSE: 300389) to unlock the full potential of Guangzhou Kaisa Baiyun City Plaza, its newly developed premises. Absen, the leading LED display manufacturer, worked with Jiake Intelligent, a company well experienced in providing advanced intelligent solutions, to customize a complete suite of breath-taking LED solutions for the new property.

The stunning Absen LED displays were installed inside and out of the sales center on the Guangzhou Baiyun Kaisa City Plaza, including a customized 3D naked-eye OOH display, a bespoke immersive LED cave, a seamless LED video wall and four LED strips in the hall inside the building.

3D Naked-eye OOH display

Mounted on the exterior of the building, the custom trapezoid-shaped LED wall of 274.89sqm has become an integral part of the whole building. With creative 3D content, it has transformed the building into a unique landmark with a combination of art and technology.

Absen GS5.9 Plus, 274.89sqm

Interactive LED wall + LED strips in the hall 

Entering the sales center, visitors will get astounded by the innovative LED strips mounted on the ceiling above the architectural model and the large-format LED video wall. The videowall playing images and commercials of Kaisa Prosperity communicates the real estate information. The LED strips, visually intermingled in a picturesque disorder, are playing various content such as floral images, creating a relaxing atmosphere.

LED cave

Having delivered multiple LED cave solutions successfully, Absen is capable of realizing a 720° LED cave for Guangzhou Baiyun Kaisa with ease. Lying right behind the interactive LED video wall, the cave is an immersive space where the customer can play creative, futuristic content and real-estate commercials to visitors, introducing its residential and commercial properties. The product utilized here is the PL lite series. 

Commenting on this project, Qin Yi said, "We chose Absen as it is a public listed company and recognized LED manufacturer, with a renowned reputation of providing high quality products. The cooperation and support we received from the Absen team were invaluable. The team are professional; they paid great attention to detail and were quick in response during this project. Especially in this urgent project, they worked hard to deliver the perfect solutions."

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0X4M6NhxTx0Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428689/1.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
ICT ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza developer in China large real estate Kaisa Baiyun City Plaza display manufacturer
Vedi anche
Crisi governo, Bonino: "No a Conte ter"
"Sua figlia sta male, ci dia l'oro", così truffavano anziani
Patuelli: “L’Europa ha fatto un passo in avanti”
Sabatini: “Automatismi regole accelerano stato di crisi imprese”
Governo, Fico al Quirinale: "Al lavoro per bene Paese"
Patuelli: “Misure a sostegno di famiglie e imprese vanno prolungate”
Patuelli: “Devono riprendere gli investimenti pubblici”
Vaccino covid, Palù: "Quello italiano arriva a settembre"
Giorno della Memoria
Shoah, il ricordo di Michelangelo Onigi: sopravvissuto a Buchenwald
Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza