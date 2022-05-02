Absen Promises ISE Visitors an Immersive LED Experience

SHENZHEN, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen will return to ISE (Fira Barcelona, 10-13 May 2022) with a full range of new stunning LED solutions for corporate, control room, retail, stadia and rental staging, giving visitors a unique opportunity to get insights into the future from the manufacturer's Immersive LED Experience themed stand.

Situated in hall 3, Absen's impressive booth (#N350) will double as a virtual production studio experience, reflecting the increasingly important role LED-equipped virtual studios are playing in film & television productions, as well as in the corporate and MICE sector.

Developed in cooperation with various partners, Absen's virtual studio will showcase the manufacturer's solutions for both LED on camera and virtual events – as well as providing a stage for filming, panel discussions and other must-see live events during the show. Absen turned to L&L to provide the stage solution, while Brompton Technology will handle image processing. Cameras will be courtesy of ARRI and camera tracking will be handled by Stype.

A number of "Insights into the Future" presentations will be hosted throughout the show, including a new products overview entitled "Spring Launch" on Tuesday 11th May at 11:30AM and Thursday the 13th at 3PM; a "Virtual Production Solutions" presentation will take place at 3PM on Tuesday, and visitors can take inspiration from "The Future of MicroLED" presentation on Wednesday the 12th at 3PM. Finally, a panel discussion on XR/Virtual Studios will be held on Thursday at 10:30AM. Visitors will also be able to hear short presentations from each partner throughout the show.

ISE will also mark the international premiere of Absen's latest LED series – including the new AX Pro series of MiniLED, the MR series of professional floor tile screens and perhaps most excitingly, the new Clear Cobalt (CL) MicroLED.

"One of the highlights on the stand will be, without a doubt, our Clear Cobalt Series and in particular the 0.9mm model" enthuses Jess Golding, Absen's European brand and marketing director. "As industry leaders for the past 20 years, we view the MicroLED display era as a huge step into new technology. This is something we have been tirelessly exploring over a number of years and it will soon be seen in high-end conference rooms, control rooms, radio and television studios and luxury homes."

She adds: "MicroLED has redefined the quality of images and is unparalleled compared to anything else available on the market today. It's an exciting time for Absen and the industry as a whole, and we are very much looking forward to showcasing these technologies in Barcelona."

Absen's CL series comprises the CL1.2 and CL0.9 models. Measuring 610x343 mm and supporting resolutions from FHD to 8K, the Clear Cobalt series boasts Absen's black coating black calibration and custom HDR image algorithm technologies, producing vivid and true to life colours. Equipped with non-reflective coating, Clear Cobalt also offers high reliability thanks to full flip chip and chip-on-board technologies.

Absen will also be unveiling the new KL II Series at ISE. Available in four different pixel pitches (1.2, 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5mm), KL will answer requirements for different applications including control rooms, exhibitions, retail or conference rooms thanks to their 16:9 aspect ratio (which allows to create 2K, 4K and even 8K displays), HFR+ capabilities, high brightness, increased grayscale performance and Colour Precision management technology.

Also on the stand will be Absenicon, N series and Polaris series, as well as the new MR series of floor LED. Capable of bearing a load of 2500kg/sqm thanks to a high density frame and tempered glass design, the MR4.8 and MR2.5 can also be hanged and stacked, and have the option of turning into interactive screens. Absen's A99 perimeter display series will also be demoed, an ideal solution for stadiums and sports venues.

Last but not least, Absen will be hosting a belated birthday drinks reception at the end of the second day of the show to celebrate two decades of LED innovation on their stand, a milestone achieved last year.

Visit Absen at ISE 2022 in Barcelona on Hall 3, stand N350.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807758/Clear_Cobalt.jpg