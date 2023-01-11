Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
comunicato stampa

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Launches Global Campaign to Unite World on Climate Action Ahead of COP28

11 gennaio 2023 | 17.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The clock is ticking... on the countdown to a sustainable future. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the global platform for accelerating sustainable development hosted by Masdar, has responded to the need for immediate climate action with the launch of a campaign dedicated to uniting global leaders on the journey to net zero.

The '#UnitedonClimateAction' campaign kicks off with an impactful video, featuring calls to climate action from international leaders like His Majesty King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar, and John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The UAE will be hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023 (COP28) from November 30-December 12 this year.

ADSW 2023, taking place from January 14 to 19, will convene heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for impactful dialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. The Week will feature high-level sessions focused on the key priorities for sustainable development, and will drive discussion and debate around climate action in the run-up to COP28.

For more information on ADSW, please visit https://abudhabisustainabilityweek.com/ADSW

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative established in 2008 by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar. For over 15 years, ADSW has brought together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth, to discuss, engage, and debate climate action and innovation that will ensure a sustainable world. By enabling impactful dialogue and providing a platform to translate pledges into practical outcomes for a net-zero future, ADSW 2023 aims to play a crucial role in driving momentum between COP27 and COP28.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973444/ADSW_ENG_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973446/Masdar_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abu-dhabi-sustainability-week-launches-global-campaign-to-unite-world-on-climate-action-ahead-of-cop28-301719332.html

in Evidenza