Domenica 26 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:45
17:45 Covid oggi Italia, 24.883 contagi e 81 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

17:42 Chieti, uccide la moglie buttandola giù da un ponte

17:33 Covid, Bassetti: "Con 2-3 dosi di vaccino vedo raffreddori, cambiare regole"

17:31 Covid oggi Piemonte, 1.523 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

17:11 Zangrillo e la coda per tamponi: "Terrorismo giornalistico"

16:30 Covid oggi Sardegna, 244 contagi e un morto: bollettino 26 dicembre

16:17 Covid oggi Campania, 1.594 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

16:04 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.921 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

15:47 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.665 contagi e 9 morti. A Roma 2.012 nuovi casi

15:34 Covid oggi Italia, Meloni: "Ventilazione al chiuso arma efficace"

15:04 Covid oggi VdA, 29 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 26 dicembre

14:32 Covid oggi Fvg, 246 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 26 dicembre

Access Advance Welcomes Microsoft as a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

24 dicembre 2021 | 07.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BOSTON, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Microsoft, a global technology leader, has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.

As a Licensor, all of Microsoft's HEVC/H.265 essential patents are now included under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license. As a Licensee, Microsoft gains access to the over 16,500 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard licensed through the HEVC Advance pool.

"We are very pleased to welcome Microsoft, one of the world's most recognized and respected companies and a leader in innovation, to our HEVC Advance program," said Access Advance CEO Peter Moller. "Microsoft becoming a licensee, as well as a licensor making their H.265/HEVC essential patents available for license through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, further demonstrates the value of our HEVC Advance pool license."

About Access Advance:Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology.  For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com.

Contact: press@accessadvance.com

 

