Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:53 Covid Gb oggi, sotto i 90mila contagi nelle ultime 24 ore

18:22 Quirinale 2022, incontro tra Conte, Salvini e Letta

18:20 Covid oggi Sicilia, 7.100 contagi e 47 morti: bollettino 28 gennaio

18:09 Covid oggi Italia, Brusaferro: "Curva in lieve decrescita"

17:48 Covid oggi Lombardia, 21.329 contagi e 77 morti. A Milano 6.522 casi

17:39 Parte civile: "Da Montante falsità e dossier"

17:33 Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.331 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 28 gennaio

17:28 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.508 contagi e 18 morti: bollettino 28 gennaio

17:26 Covid oggi Italia, 143.898 contagi e 378 morti: bollettino 28 gennaio

17:23 Quirinale, Osho: "Non escludo Mattarella, ormai al Colle i contratti li fanno 7+7"

17:08 Covid oggi Piemonte, 10.979 contagi: bollettino 28 gennaio

17:05 Variante Omicron 2, Iss: "Segnalata in nove Regioni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Accord's SONDELBAY ® (teriparatide) is given Green Light by CHMP

28 gennaio 2022 | 14.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Sondelbay – is a self-administered, once-a-day subcutaneous injection for patients with osteoporosis using a pen device

- Accord's fourth biosimilar, joins the company's established portfolio across Europe, and marks its first branded product in a new Bone Health franchise representing another great milestone in Accord's growing portfolio

HARROW, England, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

This press release is only intended for trade and medical journalists only. This press release is not intended for consumer press journalists.

Accord Healthcare (Accord) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the marketing authorisation for SONDELBAY (teriparatide) as a biosimilar of the reference product Forsteo® which was first authorised in the EU in 2003.

Sondelbay, is indicated for treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fracture. In postmenopausal women, a significant reduction in the incidence of vertebral and non-vertebral fractures but not hip fractures has been demonstrated. Treatment of osteoporosis associated with sustained systemic glucocorticoid therapy in women and men at increased risk for fracture

Osteoporosis is a condition where the bones lose their density and structural strength. This can lead to broken bones, pain and disability for the patient. The active substance is teriparatide, as a solution for injection (20 micrograms of teriparatide per 80 microlitres of solution), has shown to have an anabolic (building) effect on osteoporotic bone via the receptor for parathyroid hormone.

Osteoporosis is recognised as a hugely under treated condition, with many patients not getting a diagnosis until they present with a fracture. It was estimated that in 2019 in Europe (European Union, plus Switzerland and UK) 32 million individuals were likely to have osteoporosis, equivalent to a prevalence of 5.6% of the total European population.[1]

Joseph Dunford, Vice President Speciality Brands, Accord, said: "We are proud to launch Sondelbay across Europe, as an addition to our emerging Bone Health franchise. Osteoporosis takes a huge toll not only clinically on the patient, but also on overstretched health systems. This launch reinforces our commitment to continue to improve access to essential medicines for the patients that need them most."

Accord, part of the Intas group, will manufacture the medicine in its own state of the art facility, where they now have the second highest number of biosimilars in phase III to approval in the world.

Notes to editors

About Accord Healthcare

Headquartered in the United Kingdom (UK), Accord Healthcare Europe is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe. Accord has one of the largest market footprints of any European generic and biosimilars companies selling generic medicines in over 80 countries around the world. This global footprint enables us to deliver vital, affordable medicines to national health systems supporting healthcare professionals to transform patient lives worldwide. Our approach is agile and inventive, always seeking to improve our products and patients' access to them. We're driven to think differently and deliver more for the benefit of patients worldwide.

www.accord-healthcare.com

1. Kanis JA, et al., SCOPE 2021: a New Scorecard for Osteoporosis in Europe, Arch Osteoporos, 2021, 16(1):82.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro pen device Accord's SONDELBAY device apparecchio elettronico
Vedi anche
News to go
Quirinale 2022, quinta votazione: ancora una fumata nera
News to go
Pillola anti-covid Pfizer, Ue la autorizza
News to go
Editoria, mercato italiano dei libri in crescita in 2021
News to go
Sanità, oggi sciopero degli infermieri
News to go
Pedofilia, cardinale Marx: "Ho trascurato le vittime, chiedo perdono"
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi bollettino 27 gennaio
News to go
Effetto pandemia, 1 milione diagnosi tumori in meno nel 2020
News to go
Quirinale 2022, nuova fumata nera
News to go
Pnrr, Ue: da giugno possibile taglio fondi Next Generation
News to go
Camorra, arcivescovo Napoli: "Grazie a Chiesa che non si piega”
News to go
Australian Open, domani la sfida tra Berrettini e Nadal
News to go
Il 2021 anno più antisemita decennio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza