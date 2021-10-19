Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:07
comunicato stampa

ACI Announces Winners Of Annual Excellence In Concrete Construction Awards

19 ottobre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards showcased dozens of innovative concrete projects from around the world.

The "Overall Excellence" award was presented to Aldilonda promenade around Bastia fortress, located in Corse-du-Sud, France. The winning concrete project also received first place in the flatwork category at the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards during the ACI Virtual Concrete Convention on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Constructed at the foot of the Bastia fortress on the island of Corsica, the Aldilonda promenade is a sinuous path set into rock, giving pedestrians, disabled people, and cyclists access to 450 m (1480 ft) of coastline. The pathway unfolds like a suspended balcony over the water, following the contours of the meandering coastline and allowing ramblers direct contact with the rocky cliff. The reinforced concrete pathway pierces the rock below the fortress to connect the city's north and south parts through a tunnel constructed using board-formed architectural concrete.

 

The awards were created to honor the visions of the most creative projects in the concrete industry, while providing a platform to recognize concrete innovation, technology, and excellence across the globe. To be eligible for participation in the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards, projects need to be nominated by an ACI Chapter, International Partner, or selected through self-nomination.

In addition to the highest honor, the "Overall Excellence" award which was presented to the Aldilonda promenade around Bastia fortress, additional global projects recognized during the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards include:

The winning project details can be found at ACIExcellence.org. Entries for the 2022 ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards are being accepted now through April 29, 2022. 

You can also vote for the 2021 People's Choice Award – an audience-driven award for the ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards. Beginning October 18 and ending November 30, 2021, participants can judge and vote for their favorite concrete project entered in the Seventh Annual ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards. Following the completion of the voting period on November 30, the American Concrete Institute will announce the winning project of the People's Choice Award on ACI's official social media pages.

VOTE NOW

Photos available on request

For more information, contact:

Jose CarrascoMarketing248-848-3160Jose.Carrasco@concrete.org 

Always advancing – The American Concrete Institute is a leading global authority for the development, dissemination, and adoption of its consensus-based standards, technical resources, and educational, training, & certification programs. Founded in 1904, ACI is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA, with a regional office in Dubai, UAE, and a resource center in Southern California. Visit concrete.org for additional information.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaoOwaoYHbkPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661632/ACI_Overall_Excellence.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661633/ACI_Concrete_Construction_Awards.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811159/American_Concrete_Institute_Logo.jpg  

 

