Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:00 Ascolti tv, 'Un marito sospetto' su Rai1 vince prime time

11:00 Frana sul Carega, crolla guglia dell''Omo': cambia lo skyline delle Piccole Dolomiti

10:56 Mirabeach, dal 17 giugno riapre la spiaggia più caraibica della Riviera romagnola

10:48 Diga Kakhovka distrutta, "è stata la Russia": la ricostruzione degli 007 Usa

10:34 Papa Francesco ricoverato al Gemelli, sarà sottoposto a un intervento chirurgico

10:13 Conte: "A Milano 211.000 studenti su 1.400.000 abitanti, sono il nostro tesoro"

10:10 Fisco, domani il Tax Freedom Day 2023: cosa cambia

10:06 Cnr Irib conclude primo ciclo seminari

09:59 Pnrr, monito Ocse: "Cruciale per Pil Italia, ridurre debito"

09:14 Violento temporale su Milano, allagamenti e alberi caduti

09:10 Carburante, prezzi gasolio e benzina in rialzo in Italia oggi

08:09 Siracusa, omicidio a Pachino: uomo ucciso a coltellate

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ACROBiosystems expands custom GMP-grade protein services to drive CGT development and commercialization

07 giugno 2023 | 10.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BASEL, Switzerland, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is a cutting-edge therapy that combats cancer by bolstering the immune system through stem cell infusions or modified immune cells. However, manufacturing cell therapies is no easy feat. 

To support the commercialization of cell therapies, ACROBiosystems is now offering a global custom GMP-grade protein services. As part of their service platform for preclinical / clinical research, ACROBiosystems' custom GMP-grade protein services is specifically designed for raw or ancillary materials used in CGT manufacturing.

With experience in developing over 5,000 recombinant protein products and 10+ years in protein development and manufacturing, ACROBiosystems' is a well-established enterprise in this field. Offering a wide expanse of growth factors for cell culture and different product grades (e.g., RUO, Premium, and GMP), ACROBiosystems' product catalog is designed to maintain a comprehensive list of reagents necessary throughout the drug development process, starting from discovery to commercialization. 

Customers will have their own specific needs that require a personalized solution. Complementing ACROBiosystems' extensive product portfolio is their GMP-grade protein custom services. This includes a variety of protein expression systems, including mammalian, prokaryotic, insect, and yeast protein expression systems. Similarly, purification methods, protein labels, and any other modifications can be designed to meet each customer's needs.

To assist with the transition from preclinical to clinical research, premium-grade reagents are offered, as a 'snapshot' into the performance of GMP-grade reagents. Furthermore, an 'upgrade' service is also offered to quickly convert non-GMP reagents into GMP-grade products. Development starting from targeted protein design, gene synthesis, vector construction, protein expression and scale-up production services is also available.

Supporting ACROBiosystems' custom GMP-grade protein services will be an expansive GMP-grade production facility, boasting over 180,000 sq. ft. dedicated to manufacturing GMP-grade products such as proteins, enzymes, and antibodies. This aligns with ACROBiosystems' commitment to providing the high-quality reagents for their customers' clinical research and commercial production requirements across the globe.

About ACROBiosystems Inc.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acrobiosystems-expands-custom-gmp-grade-protein-services-to-drive-cgt-development-and-commercialization-301844699.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Economia_E_Finanza cutting edge therapy that ACROBiosystems expands custom Cell and gene therapy drive CGT
Vedi anche
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
News to go
Afghanistan, avvelenate quasi 80 ragazze di due scuole primarie
News to go
Lotta alla criminalità con l’Intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Bce, Lagarde: "Impegnati a combattere inflazione per ritorno a 2%"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza