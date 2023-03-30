Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:33 Usa 2024, Trump in vantaggio di 30 punti su DeSantis a primarie repubblicane

15:32 Cellulare, 50 anni fa la prima telefonata: è iniziata la rivoluzione

13:47 Berlusconi, il legale: "A Processo 'Escort' presenza Cav. non era prevista"

13:27 Codice appalti, Lega: "Frasi Busia gravi, non può più guidare Anac"

13:01 Governo, Meloni: "Stato amico imprese e non avversario" - Video

12:41 Repubblica grata al Filo d'oro, Mattarella inaugura nuovo centro

12:11 Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Cina lavori per pace giusta"

11:59 Neymar perde un milione al casinò online, la reazione è virale - Video

11:46 Crociere, pronta al debutto Msc World America

11:32 Google, blocca 17 milioni di annunci sulla guerra in Ucraina

11:05 Discorso Zelensky a Parlamento Austria, deputati Fpo lasciano Aula

10:16 Arrestato a Minsk il padre di Masha, la bimba russa pacifista

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ACROBiosystems' new strategic focus - streamlining the transition from preclinical development to commercialization

30 marzo 2023 | 12.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BASEL, Switzerland, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems has begun to narrow its focus into helping accelerate the process between preclinical, clinical and commercialization. With over 10 years development, ACROBiosystems continues to surprise and bring new solutions to the pharmaceutical industry that assists in therapeutic manufacturing and its subsequent commercialization.

The establishment of a GMP quality management system, which upholds the strict standards throughout preclinical and clinical manufacturing, is no easy task. This substantial commitment is demonstrated by an investment in a GMP-grade production facility. ACROBiosystems' GMP facility with over 180,000 sq. ft available for manufacturing GMP products, including cytokines, enzymes, and antibodies. ACROBiosystems also offers custom GMP-grade raw material development starting from its targeted protein design, gene synthesis, vector construction, protein expression, and scale-up / scale-out production services.

Operated by its subsidiary, ACROBiosystems also emphasizes the importance to its clinical-focused strategy. ACRODiagnostics Inc. is a translational medicine biotechnology company in the ACROBiosystems group focused on providing analytical reagents and custom services for the clinical diagnostics industry. ACRODiagnostics has assembled a comprehensive pathology assay development team, including more than 10 years of experience in the diagnostic kit development and CRO services. The ClinMax™ product line includes both biological and clinical sample analytical kits, to help accelerate the clinical translation and commercialization of therapies. With a product development team rich in experience in designing, developing, and validating kits for various platforms, products offered are ensured to be low-risk and high-quality, ideal for clinical research.

"With our first strategic development phase success, we begin to enter the second phase our strategic development which is to focus on more clinically relevant applications and scale-up our manufacturing capabilities. This helps support a large-scale, high-quality, and more localized supply chain response to assist the needs of our clinical customers." reveals Mike Chen, Chairman and CEO of ACROBiosystems.

ACROBiosystems was founded on customer needs and continues to support preclinical, clinical, and commercialization efforts worldwide.

About ACROBiosystems Inc.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acrobiosystems-new-strategic-focus--streamlining-the-transition-from-preclinical-development-to-commercialization-301785704.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere strategic focus focus Basilea Svizzera
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, "in arrivo 100mila tutor e lezioni recupero nel pomeriggio"
News to go
Pensione anticipata Quota 97,6, domanda in scadenza: a chi spetta
News to go
Ue-Cina, Von der Leyen: "Rivedere le relazioni con Pechino"
News to go
Ucraina, "in Russia costretti ad arruolarsi altri 400mila uomini"
News to go
Pasqua, Federconsumatori: "Prodotti tipici più cari di quasi 10%"
News to go
Papa, ancora febbre ma in veloce ripresa: medici ottimisti
News to go
Cibo sintetico e stop governo, cosa dice Coldiretti
News to go
Bonus fotovoltaico, ultimo giorno per la domanda
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, ddl approvato alla Camera
News to go
Gianni Minà, camera ardente in Campidoglio
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza, crollano le richieste
News to go
Sanzioni Russia, cosa ha detto oggi Putin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza