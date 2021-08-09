Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 21:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:41 Tokyo 2020, Cina contro Gasparri: "Sue parole sono istigazione all'odio"

21:34 Covid, Burioni: "Vaccini funzionano molto bene ma bisogna farli alla svelta"

21:20 Olimpiadi, Di Battista: "No a Roma decisione più che giusta"

21:11 Vaccino covid, effetti terza dose uguali a seconda: ricerca

20:46 Covid Iran, c'è "un morto ogni due minuti"

20:36 Green pass Italia, lo chef: "Nei ristoranti controllino le forze ordine"

19:53 Covid Londra, no vax assaltano sede Bbc: scontri con la polizia

19:43 Covid, obbligo mascherine under 12 a scuola. Tar Lazio: "Dpcm illegittimo"

19:37 Bielorussia, nuove sanzioni da Gb e Usa

19:22 Migranti e Ius soli, botta e risposta Lamorgese-Salvini

18:46 Reddito di cittadinanza, Renzi: "Ci prepariamo a raccogliere firme"

18:08 Pregliasco: "Pranzo di Ferragosto? Meglio all'aperto che al chiuso con Green pass"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Acteev® to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo

09 agosto 2021 | 19.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The latest development from award-winning Acteev combines the antimicrobial protection of zinc with high-performing specialty nylon

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acteev will launch its performance textiles line at the 2021 Outdoor Retailer Expo, giving prospective brand and manufacturing partners the opportunity to experience the unique technology - hands-on.

Acteev’s zinc ions are embedded directly into the matrix of the molecule, providing protection throughout the life of the product. This means Acteev Performance Textiles require less water in the manufacturing process while ensuring they remain as effective as day one.

"Attendees can see and touch our fabrics and sample garments and experience how our materials are luxuriously soft on the skin yet rugged enough for tough outdoors conditions," Joey Barbaree, global segment leader for Acteev, said. "As more and more brands work to create sustainable, premium products with the latest in antimicrobial innovation to keep their garments and gear odor-free and safe from mildew, our textiles can help give customers confidence their clothing and equipment are protected."

Proud recipient of a 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award, Acteev locks in the environmentally safe antimicrobial protection of zinc ions within superior nylon 6,6, creating yarns and fabrics that naturally combat odor- and mildew-causing bacteria, mold and fungi. The technology protects textiles - from base layers and outerwear to sleeping bags and more - using one of nature's own elements.

Plus, unlike chemical applications that are coated or sprayed on, Acteev does not rely on any post-production treatment or after-market process. Instead, Acteev's zinc ions are embedded directly into the matrix of the molecule, providing protection throughout the life of the product. This means Acteev Performance Textiles require less water in the manufacturing process while ensuring they remain as effective as day one.

For more information on Acteev Performance Textiles, go to OR.Acteev.com /Media.

About Acteev by Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes materials that support safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities. Access our disclaimer.

Media Contact:Nicki Brittonnbritt@ascendmaterials.com 832-205-4854

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1590994/Acteev_8_6.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN69424 en US AltroAltro Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Altro to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo high performing specialty nylon Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo nylon
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino contagi 9 agosto
News to go
Covid Israele, alta richiesta terza dose vaccino
News to go
Green pass Francia, da oggi obbligatorio quasi ovunque
News to go
Green pass, Speranza: "In 3 giorni scaricati 20 mln"
News to go
Cuomo, si dimette il braccio destro Melissa DeRosa
News to go
Sardegna e Sicilia a rischio zona gialla
News to go
Fisco, ultima chiamata per pagare rate rottamazione-ter e 'saldo e stralcio'
News to go
Clima, l'allarme Onu: "Codice rosso per l'umanità"
News to go
Green pass falsi venduti su Telegram, prezzi fino a 500 euro
News to go
Il caldo brucia frutta e verdura nei campi
News to go
Afghanistan, Talebani conquistano Kunduz
Green pass falsi su Telegram a 500 euro, le chat - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza