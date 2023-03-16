Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:21 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio in calo oggi in Italia

09:02 Corea del Nord lancia missile intercontinentale: "Monito ai nemici"

08:52 MabArt, messinese tra i primi grazie a opera d'arte con realtà virtuale

08:07 Riforma delle pensioni in Francia, disordini e arresti

23:53 Concutelli, striscione a Roma a 'firma' gruppo ultras giallorosso

23:09 Europa League, Real Sociedad-Roma 0-0: giallorossi ai quarti di finale

23:05 Conference League, Az Alkmaar-Lazio 2-1: biancocelesti fuori agli ottavi

22:11 Riforma fiscale 2023, nuove aliquote irpef e flat tax: cosa cambia

21:22 Conference League, Fiorentina cala il poker in Turchia si qualifica ai quarti

21:11 Plusvalenze Juve, udienza Collegio Garanzia il 19 aprile

21:08 Scontri Napoli, Piantedosi: "Frange tifosi sempre più violente preoccupano"

21:01 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente 16 marzo 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Actor and director Patrick Duffy International Guest of Honour at the St. Patrick's Day Parade

16 marzo 2023 | 21.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Patrick's Festival and Tourism Ireland are delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Ireland to take part in the 2023 St Patrick's Day Parade. Patrick, whose grandfather emigrated from Ireland to America in the 1920s, has always maintained a deep pride and interest in his Irish heritage. Fittingly, he also celebrates his birthday on 17th March, and was named after St Patrick!

Born in Townsend, Montana in 1949, the son of tavern owners Marie and Terence Duffy, Patrick got his big break in 'Man From Atlantis' before achieving global success playing Bobby Ewing in the much-loved CBS prime time American soap opera 'Dallas', and starring in seven seasons of the popular sit-com "Step by Step", Patrick has consistently been an audience favourite. 

Patrick makes the trip to Ireland along with tens of thousands of international visitors from Ireland's global diaspora of over 80 million, seeking to connect with their roots, to sample contemporary and traditional Irish arts and culture, and to enjoy one of the world's truly unique experiences on the streets of Dublin.  

Speaking of his role as International Guest of Honour, Patrick Duffy said: "Nothing gives me more pride than being asked to be guest of honour at this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. I can feel my grandfather's joy in my returning to his homeland to represent the Duffy's and express our gratitude for all this great country has given us. I feel like I am returning home and want to meet my extended family." 

Patrick also visited EPIC Emigration Museum in Dublin to carry out genealogy research whilst he was in Dublin, before appearing in the national St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin. Patrick most recently visited Ireland in the summer of 2022, with his partner Linda Purl, to trace his Irish roots in Kilmovee, County Mayo.

Richard Tierney, CEO at St. Patrick's Festival said: "He is one of the many sons and daughters of Irish descent who will be making the pilgrimage home to Ireland this coming March, and we can't wait to give him the welcome that he so richly deserves." 

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland added:"The parade and the festival will be seen by millions of people around the world, helping to inspire them to put Ireland on their holiday 'wish-list' for 2023." 

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034853/Tourism_Ireland.mp4Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034850/Tourism_Ireland.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/actor-and-director-patrick-duffy-international-guest-of-honour-at-the-st-patricks-day-parade-301774599.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44832 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo St. Patrick's Festival take part Ireland to America was named after St Patrick
Vedi anche
News to go
Pantheon a pagamento, biglietto di 5 euro per visitarlo
News to go
Materie prime 'made in Ue', ecco il piano dell’Europa
News to go
Fisco, Landini: "Pagano solo dipendenti e pensionati, mi sono rotto"
News to go
Economia, Bce rialza tassi di interesse di 50 punti
News to go
Voli a terra domani per lo sciopero generale
News to go
Foggia, traffico droga: 24 arresti
News to go
Grecia, disastro ferroviario: sciopero generale ferma il Paese
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a familiari vittime Cutro: "Vicinanza del governo"
News to go
Guerra in Ucraina, video drone Usa abbattuto da jet Russia sul Mar Nero
News to go
Isopensione, come funziona e chi può chiederla
News to go
Clima, Mattarella: "Sforzi insufficienti, manca il senso di urgenza"
News to go
Case green, Codacons: con direttiva Ue maxi stangata per famiglie
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza