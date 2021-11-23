Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:23 Covid oggi Sicilia, 505 nuovi contagi. Boom a Catania

19:32 Covid oggi Francia, 30mila contagi nelle ultime 24 ore

19:11 Covid, Giorlandino: "Guariti non si riammalano, vaccino inutile"

19:10 Green pass, non solo Cunial: una decina di onorevoli fanno ricorso contro

18:53 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.632 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 23 novembre

18:39 Domenicali: "Duello Hamilton-Verstappen bello che si decida nelle ultime gare"

18:23 Finzi (AstraRicerche): "Per 60% italiani contrasto a violenza su donne deve essere priorità politica"

18:16 Meno gioco legale, più gioco illegale: i dati Censis bocciano il proibizionismo

18:09 Covid oggi Italia, 10.047 contagi e 83 morti: bollettino 23 novembre

18:01 Ddl Pd per 'scudo' a sindaci, sospesi solo con condanna definitiva

17:59 Assoluti invernali, Pellegrini iscritta a sorpresa: "Ci sono..."

17:52 Covid Gb oggi, 165 morti in 24 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Embraces a Cozy Lifestyle with LILYSILK

23 novembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, partners with Award-Winning American Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, to encourage a healthy and cozy lifestyle at home with LILYSILK.

"@LILYSILK, you make it too easy for a girl to stay in bed all morning," said Gwyneth Paltrow, on her Instagram wearing LILYSILK 22MM Gold Piping Silk Pajamas Set.

The two-piece pajama set chosen by Gwyneth is made from 100% 6A grade natural mulberry silk with OEKO-TEX® technology, making it exceptionally smooth and soft against the skin. Its relaxed silhouette traced with classic piping and elasticated waistband ensures an unparalleled level of coziness while lounging or sleeping. With natural premium materials and high-quality production, LILYSILK has become one of the best-loved and most recognized silk brands today.

"After 11 years of focusing on luxury silk products, we are glad that our brand is recognized by many influential actresses, singers, producers, and boasts a large fan base all over the world," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK company. "The demand for a quality lifestyle is growing, which drives our designers to continuously push the boundaries of fashion while creating the ultimate amount of coziness."

Several celebrities have collaborated with LILYSILK recently, including Melissa Rauch in raising awareness and funds for child cancer research, and Lyndon Smith. Through these partnerships, LILYSILK demonstrates its commitment to supporting talents from around the world.

The Pajamas SetGwyneth Paltrow wears is also available for purchase here. For those interested in learning more, please visit www.lilysilk.com or follow the brand on Facebook at @Lilysilk and Instagram at @lilysilk.

ABOUT LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live better lives and adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers and is committed to a zero-waste policy whilst delivering exceptional services. LILYSILK aims to bring customers the ultimate comfort in every passing moment - every day and forevermore, to live spectacularly.

SOURCE: LILYSILK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694648/Image_source_Gwyneth_Paltrow_s_Instagram.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cozy lifestyle lifestyle world's leading silk brand with a mission brand
Vedi anche
Nesw to go
Trasporti, domani sciopero nazionale taxi
News to go
Suicidio assistito, primo storico sì in Italia
News to go
Baby gang in Lombardia, rapine e spedizioni punitive
News to go
Covid Europa, Oms: si rischiano 2 milioni di morti entro marzo
News to go
Terremoti, 41 anni fa il sisma che devastò l'Irpinia
News to go
Vaccino Covid, ok alla terza dose dopo 5 mesi
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 22 novembre
News to go
Veneto stanzia 3 mln di euro per salvare vetro di Murano
News to go
Bayern Monaco taglia gli stipendi ai giocatori no vax
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Vaccino? La scienza ha vinto 9 a 1"
News to go
Covid Germania, Spahn: "Vaccinati, guariti o morti"
News to go
Eitan, Tribunale Riesame conferma ordinanza arresto nonno Peleg
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza