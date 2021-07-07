Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 03:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:43 Euro 2020, Luis Enrique: "Complimenti Italia, in finale tiferò per voi"

00:17 Italia in finale Europei, Mancini: "Felici, ma ne manca ancora una"

22:46 M5S, Grillo: "Ricucire lo strappo? Sì, no, forse..."

22:26 Covid oggi Francia, 3.585 contagi e 35 morti

20:46 Rave party Tavolaia: denunce, oltre mille identificati

20:44 Bimba muore annegata in piscina nel palermitano

20:31 Ddl Zan, niente accordo: il testo al Senato il 13 luglio

20:17 Italia batte Spagna ai rigori, azzurri in finale a Euro 2020

19:28 Mourinho, giro in Vespa a Trigoria: video virale sui social

19:07 Ddl Zan, testo al Senato il 13 luglio: rischio ostruzionismo

18:42 Vaccini Italia, Costa: "Terza dose da fine dicembre"

18:20 Comunali Milano e Napoli, Salvini: "Bernardo e Maresca scelte vincenti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Adagio Medical Announces First-In-Human Use and Initiation of Multi-Center Study of Ultra-Low Temperature Cryoablation for Treatment of Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia, Opening New Possibilities for High-Risk Patients

07 luglio 2021 | 03.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced successful first-in-human use of ultra-low temperature cryoablation (ULTC) for the treatment of monomorphic VT.

The two-hour mapping and ablation procedure was performed by Dr. Tom De Potter, MD, Associate Director, Cardiovascular Center Department of Cardiology, Electrophysiology Section at the Cardiovascular Center OLV Hospital, Aalst, Belgium. Procedural success was ascertained by the lack of the inducible arrhythmia after a set of ULTC lesions was delivered to isolate inferior-posterior ischemic scar in patient's left ventricle. No procedural complications were observed, and patient remained arrhythmia-free through the first 30 days of the follow-up.

"This first procedure marks the beginning of a prospective, multi-center study for Adagio's VT Cryoablation System, which will support future CE-mark submission," said Olav Bergheim, President and CEO of Adagio. "The system leverages our unique iCLAS™ platform technology for the ablation of atrial arrythmias which is commercially available in Europe and is undergoing FDA IDE trial in the US. The VT catheter is designed to meet stringent anatomic and physiologic requirements of ventricular ablations."

VT and ventricular fibrillation are important causes of sudden cardiac death, accounting for as many as 450,000 annual deaths in the US alone. Implantable cardiac defibrillators reduce the incidence of death in patients with arrhythmias, but are not curative, and can contribute to reduced quality of life in patients with recurring episodes.

"Catheter ablations for the treatment of ventricular tachycardia have been proven effective in preventing recurring arrhythmias in cardiomyopathy patients who are refractory to the anti-arrhythmic drug therapy," commented Dr. De Potter. "These ablation procedures can be very technical, and current energy sources are often insufficient to terminate arrhythmia circuits beyond subendocardial surface." "The unique advantage of Adagio's ultra-low temperature cryoablation is its ability to create fully transmural, contiguous lesions through thick ventricular tissue," added Professor Lucas Boersma, MD, PhD at St. Antonius Hospital Nieuwegein and professor at Amsterdam UMC, a global expert in catheter treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, a study investigator and a pioneer of ULTC technology. "If proven safe and effective, this feature of ULTC will undoubtedly make it a go-to tool for any center performing VT interventions."  

Adagio Medical VT Cryoablation study (NCT #04893317) will enroll up to 40 patients with monomorphic VT of both ischemic and non-ischemic origin at six academic medical centers in Europe and Canada. To date, this is the only registered study designed to evaluate acute and long-term safety and effectiveness of cryoablation in VT patients.

About Adagio Medical

Adagio Medical, Inc. is a privately held company located in Laguna Hills, California developing innovative cryoablation technologies that create continuous, linear, transmural lesions to treat cardiac arrhythmias, including paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia. Adagio Medical, Inc. is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

Follow Adagio Medical on:

www.linkedin.com/company/adagio-medical-inc-/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN34252 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia First In Human use Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia ventricular tachycardia treatment
Vedi anche
News to go
Ddl Zan, niente accordo: il testo al Senato il 13 luglio
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Pandemia non è finita"
News to go
Papa Francesco operato, "buoni gli esami di controllo"
News to go
L'ultimo saluto a Raffaella Carrà, domani il corteo
News to go
Coppa America, Brasile in finale
News to go
Vaccini Covid Italia, Figliuolo: "Ora spingere su 50enni e insegnanti"
News to go
Saman, chiesta rogatoria al Pakistan per cattura genitori
News to go
Covid Inghilterra, via le restrizioni dal 19 luglio
News to go
Wimbledon, Berrettini batte Ivaska e vola ai quarti di finale
News to go
Denaro ai terroristi, 4 arresti ad Andria
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Spagna: stasera il match per la finale
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Variante Delta sarà prevalente in Europa e in Italia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza