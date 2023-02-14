Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:57 Elezioni regionali Lazio, ecco quanti consiglieri per i partiti

14:46 Usa, Trump chiama DeSantis 'Meatball Ron': "Offese a origini italiane"

14:40 Gravina: "Daspo non basta più contro il tifo violento"

14:15 Messina Denaro, Li Gotti: "Zero possibilità che collabori"

14:05 Covid oggi Calabria, 134 contagi e un morto: bollettino 14 febbraio

14:00 Diritti tv, Serie A chiede intervento governo e parlamento per proroga contratti

13:55 Ucraina-Russia, treno blindato e ferrovie segrete: così si sposta Putin

13:45 Ucraina, da Usa monito a Kiev: "E' momento di cambiare corso guerra"

13:42 Elezioni Lombardia 2023, Pregliasco: "Bella corsa ma speravo in risultato migliore"

13:37 Stop vendita auto benzina e diesel entro 2035, via libera Europarlamento

13:35 Messina Denaro, Ingroia: "Positivo che abbia risposto a pm, ma escludo collabori"

13:03 Ruby ter, domani sentenza per Berlusconi: Karima attesa in aula

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adani Enterprises Ltd 9M FY23 Results

14 febbraio 2023 | 12.39
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Consolidated EBITDA up by 90% to Rs. 6,068 cr (US$ 733.5 mn)

Consolidated PAT up by 271% to Rs. 1,750 cr (US$ 211.5 mn)

Road Business achieves 3rd Provisional COD for Mancherial HAM project

Water Business bags EPC project of Rs. 3,246 cr (US$ 392.4 mn) 

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the nine months & quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights 9M FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Financial Highlights Q3 FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Business Highlights:

Business

Highlights

ANIL Ecosystem

- Nacelle Facility operationaland commercial assemblies shall start from Q1 FY24

Water Business

- Agreement signed for New EPC Project (Shakkar Pench Micro Lift Irrigation) of Rs. 3,246 Cr (US$ 392.4 mn) in the state of Madhya Pradesh

ARTL - Roads

- Provisional COD received for 3rd HAM project at Mancherial

- Appointment dates for Greenfield Project – Ganga Expressway and Kagal Satara received

Primary Industries - Mining Services

- LoA signed Pelma Mine with capacity of 15 MMT in the state of Chhattisgarh

AMG Media

- AMG Media Networks completed acquisition of NDTV

*USD figures converted at 1 USD = Rs.82.725

 

Operational Highlights (YoY Basis):

Business

9M FY23

Q3 FY23

ANIL Ecosystem

Solar modules volume increased by 12% to 896 MW

Solar modules volume increased by 63% to 430 MW

AAHL – Airports

(Seven Operational)

Handled 53.4 Mn Pax movements

Pax movements increased by 40% to 20.3 Mn

Primary Industries Mining Services

Production volume increased by 3% to 19.7 MMT

Production volume stood at 6.2 MMT

Primary Industries IRM

Volume increased by 43% to 67.7 MMT

Volume increased by 8% to 15.8 MMT

"Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India's most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building core infrastructure business," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "Our fundamental strength lies in mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities, organisational development and exceptional O&M management skills comparable to the best in the world. AEL's exceptional resilience and capacity to build highly profitable core sector business indicate how our strategy of harnessing the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies is creating consistent long-term value for all our stakeholders. Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation. The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow."

Financial Highlights 9M FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Financial Highlights Q3 FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Business Updates (Q3 FY23):

Updates in Incubating Businesses

1.  Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports)

2.  Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL – Roads)

rd

Project

State

Completion %

Vijayawada Bypass

Andhra Pradesh

39 %

Nanasa Pidgaon

Madhya Pradesh

37 %

Kodad Khammam

Telangana

34 %

Azhiyur Vengalam

Kerala

16 %

Badakumari Karki

Odisha

15 %

3.  AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center)

Data Center

Completion %

Chennai for 33 MW (17 MW fully operational)

41 %

Noida

23 %

Hyderabad

22 %

Mumbai

9 %

 

Updates on Established Businesses for Q3 FY23

1. Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem

Solar Cell & Module

Wind Turbine manufacturing

2.  Primary Industries (Mining Services)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716106/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adani-enterprises-ltd-9m-fy23-results-301746234.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Consolidated EBITDA up by Consolidated EBITDA to Rs. quark su
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, morti accertati sono oltre 41mila
News to go
Caso Cospito, anarchico ha ripreso ad assumere gli integratori
News to go
Ex bonus Renzi, cosa c'è da sapere: chi ne ha diritto
News to go
Elezioni regionali 2023 Lazio e Lombardia, vittoria centrodestra con Rocca e Fontana
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news sulla guerra
News to go
Champions League, le prossime partite
News to go
Iran-Cina, Raisi da Xi: "Rafforzare amicizia storica e cooperazione"
News to go
Elezioni regionali Germania, crollo dell'Spd di Scholz a Berlino
News to go
Ita Airways, sindacati: "Sciopero il 28 febbraio"
News to go
Oggi è la Giornata mondiale della Radio
News to go
Elezioni regionali Lazio Lombardia, vince il centrodestra
News to go
Terremoto Turchia, donna estratta viva da macerie dopo 170 ore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza