Adani Enterprises Ltd 9M FY23 Results

Consolidated EBITDA up by 90% to Rs. 6,068 cr (US$ 733.5 mn)

Consolidated PAT up by 271% to Rs. 1,750 cr (US$ 211.5 mn)

Road Business achieves 3rd Provisional COD for Mancherial HAM project

Water Business bags EPC project of Rs. 3,246 cr (US$ 392.4 mn)

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the nine months & quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Business Highlights:

Business Highlights ANIL Ecosystem - Nacelle Facility operationaland commercial assemblies shall start from Q1 FY24 Water Business - Agreement signed for New EPC Project (Shakkar Pench Micro Lift Irrigation) of Rs. 3,246 Cr (US$ 392.4 mn) in the state of Madhya Pradesh ARTL - Roads - Provisional COD received for 3rd HAM project at Mancherial - Appointment dates for Greenfield Project – Ganga Expressway and Kagal Satara received Primary Industries - Mining Services - LoA signed Pelma Mine with capacity of 15 MMT in the state of Chhattisgarh AMG Media - AMG Media Networks completed acquisition of NDTV *USD figures converted at 1 USD = Rs.82.725

Operational Highlights (YoY Basis):

Business 9M FY23 Q3 FY23 ANIL Ecosystem Solar modules volume increased by 12% to 896 MW Solar modules volume increased by 63% to 430 MW AAHL – Airports (Seven Operational) Handled 53.4 Mn Pax movements Pax movements increased by 40% to 20.3 Mn Primary Industries Mining Services Production volume increased by 3% to 19.7 MMT Production volume stood at 6.2 MMT Primary Industries IRM Volume increased by 43% to 67.7 MMT Volume increased by 8% to 15.8 MMT

"Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India's most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building core infrastructure business," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "Our fundamental strength lies in mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities, organisational development and exceptional O&M management skills comparable to the best in the world. AEL's exceptional resilience and capacity to build highly profitable core sector business indicate how our strategy of harnessing the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies is creating consistent long-term value for all our stakeholders. Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation. The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow."

Business Updates (Q3 FY23):

Updates in Incubating Businesses

1. Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports)

2. Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL – Roads)

Project State Completion % Vijayawada Bypass Andhra Pradesh 39 % Nanasa Pidgaon Madhya Pradesh 37 % Kodad Khammam Telangana 34 % Azhiyur Vengalam Kerala 16 % Badakumari Karki Odisha 15 %

3. AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center)

Data Center Completion % Chennai for 33 MW (17 MW fully operational) 41 % Noida 23 % Hyderabad 22 % Mumbai 9 %

Updates on Established Businesses for Q3 FY23

1. Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem

Solar Cell & Module

Wind Turbine manufacturing

2. Primary Industries (Mining Services)

