Mercoledì 01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:02
Adare Pharma Solutions Acquires Frontida BioPharm to Expand Leading CDMO Offerings

01 dicembre 2021 | 16.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adare Pharma Solutions ("Adare"), a technology-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the acquisition of Frontida BioPharm ("Frontida"), a vertically integrated CDMO focused on oral formulations. The acquisition reinforces Adare's commitment to transform drug delivery by providing world class solutions from product development through commercial scale manufacturing and packaging.  Adare's portfolio of offerings for its customers will expand to include new capabilities such as high potency compound handling and packaging services.  The combination of the two organizations will further establish Adare as a leader in the development and manufacturing of life saving medications in complex dosage forms.

Vivek Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Adare, commented, "We are devoted to improving the quality of life for patients by solving the most complex formulation challenges for our customers, and we believe this acquisition will bolster our ability to achieve our mission. Frontida and Adare share a commitment to quality and innovation, and we are excited to continue growing together.  The combined company will lead in the space of oral formulations, while expanding the services and technical offerings we provide to meet the needs of our customers and their patients."

Dr. Song Li, Frontida's Chairman added, "We are very excited about the opportunities this transaction is expected to provide to both existing and new clients. Our combined resources and capabilities will result in enhanced support and talent to ensure the success of their development and commercialization programs. This transaction is also a testament to the hard work, dedication, and caring culture of the team who has helped Frontida grow, enabling continued investment into the Philadelphia area, which is a respected home for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. We look forward to continuing our work together to provide innovative, life-enhancing products to the US and global markets."

Together, the combined company will offer an expanded suite of solutions for complex oral formulations, such as taste masking, controlled release, high potency formulation manufacturing, and bioavailability enhancement. The addition of Frontida brings Adare's manufacturing footprint to seven sites globally and expands Adare's integrated, end-to-end offering to its partners. The combined organization will be led by Vivek Sharma.

Adare is backed by private equity firms Thomas H. Lee Partners and Frazier Healthcare Partners. RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Adare for this transaction.

About Adare:

Adare Pharma Solutions is a leading specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and global provider of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, development services, and manufacturing. The Company utilizes its differentiated pharmaceutical technology and microbiome platforms to develop novel, improved medicines, and therapies for the global market.

To learn more, visit https://www.adarepharmasolutions.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699408/AdarePS_RGB_Logo.jpg

