Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 23:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:51 Riaperture, Crisanti: "Aumenteranno contagi e morti"

21:51 Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot vola a 141,3 milioni

21:47 George Floyd, processo: ex agente condannato per omicidio

21:43 Riaperture, Galli: "Rischio calcolato affermazione pericolosa"

20:59 Berlusconi ricoverato da 15 giorni, Tajani porta i saluti a Forza Italia

20:53 Superlega perde pezzi: City è fuori, Chelsea verso addio

20:41 Superlega, Briatore: "E' attacco frontale alla Uefa"

20:20 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson raccomandato per over 60

20:10 Covid, stato emergenza Italia fino al 31 luglio: Cts favorevole

20:08 Spostamenti tra Regioni, come funziona il Pass verde: bozza decreto

20:05 Grillo, legale indagato: "Sono innocenti, Bongiorno porti pure il video"

20:00 Coprifuoco, Speranza a Regioni: "Resta alle 22"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Adare Pharma Solutions Appoints Ludger Roedder as President, Adare Biome

20 aprile 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adare Pharma Solutions is excited to announce that Ludger Roedder has joined the organization as President of Adare Biome. As Adare has committed to growing its Pharma Solutions and Microbiome businesses, Ludger will help Adare Biome solidify its position as a major player for Human and Animal Health and Nutrition. In the newly created role of President of Adare Biome, Ludger will assume responsibility for the entire Microbiome business and serve as a member of Adare's Executive Leadership Team.

In alignment with Adare's strategy to accelerate the growth of the Microbiome business, Ludger will be responsible for driving the approach to expand the Company's reach and scale its solutions for customers and patients. He and the Biome team will continue to posture Lactéol as a leading brand in its category through product and geographic expansion, to strengthen existing customer relationships and establish new partnerships in animal and human nutrition, and to position Adare as a leader in the field of postbiotics.

"Postbiotics are an emerging category of biotics in the microbiome space with significant potential for Adare Biome to serve even more customers and provide more solutions to the market than we do today," said Vivek Sharma, Adare Pharma Solutions Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to have Ludger join the Adare team and leverage his experience, passion, and expertise to help us grow our presence in the Postbiotic Human and Animal Health marketplace."

Ludger brings over 30 years of global business and marketing leadership to Adare and expertise in animal and human nutrition including probiotics and enzymes. He has successfully led business growth through commercial development and successful M&A in Europe, Asia, South America, and the United States in the animal and human nutrition spaces. Prior to joining Adare Biome, Ludger was Chief Business Officer at BRAIN AG, where he held responsibility to commercialize the business on a global scale and served as a member of the management Board. Ludger was instrumental in significant value creation for the company by resetting BRAIN AG's market focus and expanding the organization's scalable products. Previously, Ludger held positions of increasing responsibility at BASF Corporation from 2005-2018.

"I am very excited about this business because I see the potential of the postbiotics space," said Ludger.  "Adare is well positioned to meet the interest in the market for Microbiotic expertise. There is untapped potential as evidenced by the demand of the Lacteol product, and I am excited to build out the commercial and R&D capabilities to accomplish the objectives of Adare and its investors to grow the Microbiome business."

About Adare Pharma Solutions

Adare Pharma Solutions is a leading specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a leading global provider of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, development, and manufacturing. The Company utilizes its differentiated pharmaceutical technology and microbiome scientific platforms to develop novel, improved medicines, and therapies for the global market. 

Adare Biome is a division of Adare Pharma Solutions focused on postbiotic production through a proprietary ECHO™ fermentation process. Adare Biome operates from Houdan, France, a GMP Drug facility for microbial fermentation. Adare Biome's activity is to develop, produce, and commercialize microbiological products including its pharmaceutical product Lactéol™, and its ingredient for digestive health applications, LBiome™.

To learn more, visit www.adarepharmasolutions.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza organization as President of Adare Biome serve as as As Adare
Vedi anche
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza