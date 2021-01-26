Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 "Dialoghiamo con Renzi" in M5S c'è chi prova a ricucire

23:59 Crisi governo, dimissioni Conte: ipotesi in campo

23:42 Blocco licenziamenti, come cambierà

23:39 Dimissioni Conte, ecco 'responsabili' ma si sfila lady Mastella

22:51 Inter-Milan 2-1, Eriksen decide al fotofinish

22:14 Dimissioni Conte, 'Europeisti': gruppo responsabili Senato, chi sono

22:03 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "No vax sono risorsa, ecco perché"

21:36 Covid, superati 100 milioni di casi nel mondo

20:35 Conte: "Serve governo di salvezza nazionale"

20:22 Conte si dimette e guarda al ter, ma numeri non ci sono

19:54 Vaccino Covid, Sanofi aiuterà Pfizer con 100 milioni di dosi

19:52 Dimissioni Conte, Renzi: "Ora governo serio di legislatura"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Consultazioni Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Adare Pharma Solutions Opens New Small-Scale Laboratory to Offer Faster and More Efficient Development Capabilities to Clients.

26 gennaio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adare Pharma Solutions, ("Adare") a global technology-driven CDMO providing turnkey product development through commercial manufacturing expertise, is proud to announce the opening of a new small-scale development laboratory in Vandalia, Ohio.

Adare built the non-GMP laboratory to encompass two rooms that are physically separated from the FDA, GMP certified pilot and production areas. This new laboratory space brings customizable, flexible systems that will expedite formulation and process development services.

"The new small-scale laboratory is part of Adare's dedication to provide customers more early stage development capacity and drive decreased timelines for new projects," commented Giovanni Ortenzi, Adare's Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development & Chief Technical Officer.

The new laboratory takes advantage of smaller development equipment mirroring Adare's pilot and production capabilities to enable the production of smaller batches using less active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The additional space will allow Adare to efficiently provide customers with immediate-release, modified release, taste-masked, or other custom formulation solutions through its proprietary technologies. This will facilitate faster development timelines with reduced drug consumption.

Adare uses a number of proprietary technologies in its CDMO business to enable customers' success, including Microcaps® for taste-masking via a solvent or aqueous-based coacervation process; Diffucaps® that incorporate release-controlling polymers or protective coatings onto drug-layered cores, granules, or crystals; MMTS™ Multi Mini Tablet System in which functional membranes are applied to 1.0-2.0 mm cylindrical tablets to control release rates; and Optimμm®, Stratμm®, and Unisun® microspheres and microcapsules, which allow unprecedented control in release rate and expanded liquid, injectable, and otic delivery forms; as well as microbiome thermal inactivation technology to deliver pharmabiotic microbiome needs.

About Adare Pharma Solutions

Adare Pharma Solutions, formerly Adare Pharmaceuticals, is a leading specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a leading global provider of advanced pharmaceutical technologies, development, and manufacturing. Adare utilizes its differentiated pharmaceutical technology and microbiome scientific platforms to develop novel, improved medicines, and therapies for the global market. Through its specialty contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, Adare provides co-development and contract services to biopharmaceutical companies worldwide to develop and manufacture products marketed by such partner companies. Adare has developed and manufactured more than 40 products sold by partners in more than 100 countries globally including Lacteol™, Zoolac™, Viactiv™, and a number of branded and complex generic products. To learn more visit www.adarepharmasolutions.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza manufacturing expertise Adare Pharma Solutions Opens New Small-Scale Laboratory development laboratory laboratory
Vedi anche
'Speravo de morì prima', seconda clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
Governo, Tabacci: "Se non si rafforza elezioni inevitabili"
Scienza&Salute: Covid-19 un anno dopo, l'analisi dell'immunologo Minelli
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza