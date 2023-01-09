Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:29 Tik Tok, governo monitora il dossier. Butti: "Problema sicurezza, portare tema in sede Ue"

17:27 Caso Orlandi, il fratello Pietro: "Bene nuova indagine, spero di essere ascoltato"

17:26 Staminali del cervello rallentano sclerosi multipla

17:13 Covid, Ecdc: "Variante Kraken può far salire contagi Europa ma non a gennaio"

17:09 Gareth Bale si ritira, il campione gallese smette a 33 anni

16:52 Brasile, rivoltosi con maglia Selacao: Bolsonaro esortò a indossarla

16:51 Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Goldman Sachs: la stagione dei grandi licenziamenti

16:44 Maltempo Lazio, allerta gialla per vento forte fino a mercoledì

16:38 Soumahoro passa al gruppo Misto, Bonelli: "Umanamente deluso"

16:25 Brasile, Federcalcio: "No a uso maglia Selecao per atti antidemocratici"

16:17 Caso Suarez, processo al via: il calciatore e Andrea Agnelli tra testimoni

16:13 Emanuela Orlandi, Vaticano riapre caso: al via nuove indagini

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ADDRESS GRAND CREEK HARBOUR - THE NEW FOCAL POINT OF DUBAI CREEK - OPENS ITS DOORS TO GUESTS

09 gennaio 2023 | 12.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the year's most anticipated hotel openings, Address Grand Creek Harbour, is now open offering a luxury guest experience unrivalled in one of Dubai's most picturesque locations.

The magnificently appointed 223-room hotel is the first five-star luxury hotel in Dubai Creek Harbour, a new sophisticated waterfront destination, and offers guests relaxed decadence, unrivalled amenities, fabulous flavours, and a stay which soothes and invigorates the soul.

Rooms are beautifully designed with the very best in technology and comfort to compliment any stay.  Showpiece suites include Executive, Panoramic and Skyline Suite options with balconies, and the three-bedroom Presidential Suite, all of which offer magnificent views of the city and creek, along with spacious comfort ideal for the family and friends.

Guests wanting to shed the stresses of day-to-day life will find the perfect place to relax in the world-class signature, The Spa at Address. The Spa's unique holistic approach to wellness will leave them feeling reinvigorated inside and out. Or for those looking to raise their heart rate, the fitness centre provides technologically advanced equipment across three different rooms, including a yoga studio – ideal for getting a healthy sweat on.  

Anyone wanting to take a dip can enjoy the magnificent infinity pool and its stunning sunset views – while the little ones can cool off in a dedicated kids' pool and splash pad.

Dining options at Address Grand Creek Harbour are equally attractive, with each featuring its own individual offering and panoramic al fresco terraces.

In The Restaurant, enjoy the elegance of various dining areas with refined world cuisine to tease the tastebuds, or unwind in the Cigar Lounge, sampling the many fine mixed drinks and beverages on the menu.

For something a little more spontaneous, head to The Patisserie and be drawn in by delicious coffee aromas.

Luma Pool Lounge is the place to visit for culinary delights and relaxation. Chefs will wow with Mediterranean fusion options next to the beautiful infinity pool and the enchanting views it offers. At sunset, there is no better place to sit back, sip a beverage, and decompress.

Visit https://www.addresshotels.com/en/hotels/address-grand-creek-harbour 

General inquiries: +971 4 275 8888 infoatcreek@addresshotels.com 

For room reservations +971 4 275 8899 stayatcreek@addresshotels.com 

For dining reservations +971 4 275 8833 dineatcreek@addresshotels.com 

For meetings and events meetatcreek@addresshotels.com 

About Address Hotels + Resorts

Address Hotels + Resorts is the first brand launched by Emaar Hospitality Group with properties situated in some of the most sought-after locations. Address brings a fresh identity to the global hospitality and service sector by setting new benchmarks with its gracious hospitality and exceptional service. Recognized for its fusion of contemporary style with a touch of classic elegance, Address Hotels + Resorts enriches the lives of its guests with intuitive experiences. Staying true to its tagline 'Where Life Happens', Address offers its guests opportunities to celebrate life and its most cherished moments. It is the ultimate Address.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979600/Address_Hotels_Resorts_Pool.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979601/Address_Hotels_Resorts_Exterior.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979602/ADDRESS_GRAND_CREEK_HARBOUR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/address-grand-creek-harbour--the-new-focal-point-of-dubai-creek--opens-its-doors-to-guests-301716380.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Turismo Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Cultura_E_Tempo_Lib hotel openings Address Grand Creek Harbour OPENS ITS DOORS albergo
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, incontro Meloni-Von der Leyen: focus su migranti e ripresa
News to go
Scuola, iscrizioni online: ecco come funzionano
News to go
Tennis, nuovi guai per Djokovic
News to go
Gb, per Kate compleanno offuscato dalle rivelazioni di Harry
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: casi in aumento dell'11.4% e +9,8% i morti
News to go
Ucraina, russi rivendicano occupazione Bakhmut ma Zelensky smentisce
News to go
Prezzi carburante e controlli, risultati indagini presto al vaglio Cdm
News to go
Caos Brasile, sospeso per 90 giorni governatore Brasilia dopo assalto
News to go
Francesco Iacovelli, riprese le ricerche
News to go
Incontro Meloni-Von der Leyen, sul tavolo il dossier migranti
News to go
Protesta davanti all’ambasciata iraniana a Roma
News to go
Pane e pasta guidano top ten dei rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza