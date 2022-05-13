Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:54
comunicato stampa

Adecco group attains full ownership of AKKA Technologies

13 maggio 2022 | 06.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ZURICH, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

RESULTS OF THE SQUEEZE-OUT BID FOR AKKA TECHNOLOGIES – DELISTING

The Adecco Group announces today that during the acceptance period of the squeeze-out bid for AKKA Technologies, 604,672 shares (representing 5.89% of the shares to which the bid relates) were tendered.

All securities not tendered in the squeeze-out are deemed to have been transferred to the Adecco Group via its wholly owned subsidiary Modis, with consignment of the required funds to pay the bid price for these securities at the Deposit and Consignment Office.

As such, Modis will acquire all shares and convertible bonds in AKKA.

The payment of the squeeze-out is scheduled to take place on 13 May 2022.

Delisting

With effect as of 12 May 2022, the securities issued by AKKA were delisted from Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris (for the shares) and the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (for the convertible bonds).

FULL PRESS RELEASE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Contact: The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

in Evidenza