Giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
ADECCO GROUP Launches mandatory takeover OFFER for AKKA Technologies

16 marzo 2022 | 19.01
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group, via its wholly owned subsidiary Modis International AG ("Modis" or the "Bidder"), announces today that on 15 March 2022, the FSMA approved the prospectus (the "Prospectus") and the response memorandum in connection with the previously announced mandatory takeover offer for all shares and convertible bonds issued by AKKA Technologies SE ("AKKA" or the "Target") not yet held by the Bidder or by its affiliated persons (the "Bid").

The initial acceptance period of the Bid commences on 17 March 2022 and closes on 13 April 2022, subject to extension.

The board of directors of AKKA recommends accepting the Bid, as further explained in its response memorandum (which is attached to the Prospectus).

Contact: The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0) 44 878 88 88

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1768004/The_Adecco_Group.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

