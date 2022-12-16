Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:45 Manovra 2023, attesa per emendamenti governo e relatori

18:37 Natale 2022, come organizzare un menù gustoso, healthy e salva tredicesima

18:27 Ucraina, riconquista Crimea e reazione Russia: lo scenario secondo gli Usa

18:15 Covid oggi Lombardia, 26.077 contagi e 170 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

18:05 Mattarella saluta gli ambasciatori in streaming: "Non volevo mancare"

18:04 Sinisa Mihajlovic, il ricordo di Silvio Berlusconi

17:59 Energia, Dal Fabbro (Iren): 'Multiutility sostengono sforzo per autonomia'

17:59 Vaccini, Signorelli: "Atleti più a rischio se non immunizzati"

17:57 Vaccini, Casasco (Fmsi): "Medico sport ha ruolo fondamentale per prevenzione"

17:52 Pecorelli (Fmsi): "Fondamentali vaccini anti Hpv e meningococco, superare esitancy"

17:44 Ucraina, Mattarella: "Incubo guerra, mai pensato Russia capace di tali crudeltà"

17:41 Medici sport: "Vaccini tengono il sistema immunitario allenato e in forma"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ADIDAS AND COMMON GOAL ACCELERATE CHANGE FOR BOTH HALVES OF FOOTBALL WITH 1% PLEDGE TO PROJECTS WORKING TOWARDS GENDER EQUAL FUTURE

16 dicembre 2022 | 14.10
LETTURA: 5 minuti

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, adidas unveils the next step in its global partnership with Common Goal – aimed at driving gender equality in football by supporting grassroots initiatives that increase access to the sport for women and girls, on and off the pitch.

adidas' commitment will see 1% of net sales of the official match balls from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Al Hilm, and Al Rihla, contributed towards Common Goal's 'Global Goal 5 Accelerator'; a collective project to increase female participation, representation and leadership in the grassroots game. The programme focuses on increasing girls' participation as well as the proportion of female coaches and female leaders in football for good community programmes, helping to ensure that every girl participant has a female athlete role model in their community.

The announcement comes on a key moment in the football calendar. As one tournament comes to an end, another appears on the horizon as the countdown to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ - the next big moment on the global football calendar – ramps up. Based on the insight that only 14% of Gen Z fans of the men's World Cup will commit their support to the women's World Cup (GWI), adidas will use the spotlight of the final to showcase the passion, skill and heartbreak that awaits fans in the half of football that continues to grow exponentially each season; in viewership and participation. Ahead of kick off on Sunday's final, the specially created "half" Al Hilm with an important message "this is a game of two halves" will be placed in front of the world to raise importance of recognising that the men's game is only one half of football.

The investment will facilitate the expansion of the 'Global Goal 5 Accelerator' across Latin America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe making a real impact for the game across the globe.

Jürgen Griesbeck, Co-Founder Common Goal, said of the initiative, "adidas' commitment goes beyond what we believe is an important step for gender equity and in Women's football. It is about elevating the sport to be its best self and demonstrating what its legacy could be. We hope many other brands and stakeholders move in the same direction, enabling the world's favourite sport to unleash its full potential."

The announcement is also paired with an important panel discussion which unpicks the barriers to access that still exists in football played by women, and the magic that awaits if those barriers are overcome – as told by US international Catarina Macario, ex-Arsenal legend and equity champion Ian Wright, and ex-England international Eniola Aluko.

"As eyes turn to next summer's main event, we want to help ensure that women and girls that are inspired to play are able to do so, by accelerating access at a grassroots level. After all football at the highest level starts with a ball kicked on a local pitch or street" said Rachel Howard, Vice President, adidas Brand Emerging Markets. "We're proud to support the incredible self-driven communities that are making incredible progress towards this vision. This support will be accelerated as we approach the tournament in Australia and New Zealand– to capture the appetite to play we know it will inspire - but it is a long term commitment, that will continue to deliver impact long after the tournament is over."

adidas has been an impact sponsor of Common Goal since 2021 and today's announcement is the latest initiative under the adidas Football Collective – a movement committed to creating change through sport. Through the adidas Football Collective the brand is joining forces with established community partners, activists and change-makers, as well as professional clubs and athletes – all to deliver real action. This is achieved through the deployment of resources to teams that give access where it isn't readily available, including disability champions, female game-makers and teams from the LGBTQIA+ community.

For more information on the adidas Football Collective x Common Goal Partnership, please visit https://www.adidas.com/footballcollective_cg  

For further media information please visit http://news.adidas.com/GLOBAL/PERFORMANCE/FOOTBALL

About adidas in Football

adidas is the global leader in football. It is the official supplier of the most important football tournaments in the world, such as the FIFA World Cup™, the UEFA European Championship & the UEFA Champions League. adidas also sponsors some of the world's top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munich & Juventus. adidas is also partner to some of the best athletes in the game including Vivianne Miedema, Lindsey Horan, Wendie Renard, Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Mohamed Salah, Paulo Dybala, Thiago Alcantara, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Joao Felix, Serge Gnabry, Isco, Jude Bellingham, and Karim Benzema. 

About Common Goal

Common Goal is a global impact movement that exists to unite the football community in tackling the biggest challenges of our times. The movement aims to inspire and mobilise every stakeholder of the football economy to play a meaningful role in serving the wellbeing of our people and planet. To do so, Common Goal provides a simple and impactful mechanism for professional football players, managers, officials, clubs, and other stakeholders, to pledge a minimum of 1% of their earnings to high-impact initiatives that use the game to drive progress towards the Global Goals. The movement's long-term ambition is to unlock 1% of the entire football industry's revenues—estimated at €50 billion per year —to establish an intrinsic link between football as a business and football as a tool for social change.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970388/adidas_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970389/adidas_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970390/adidas_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970391/adidas_3.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adidas-and-common-goal-accelerate-change-for-both-halves-of-football-with-1-pledge-to-projects-working-towards-gender-equal-future-301705210.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Sport AltroAltroAltro gender equality TOWARDS gender adidas unveils gender
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, conclusa settimana di scioperi
News to go
Sicurezza, Piantedosi: "Serve riforma complessiva polizie locali"
News to go
E' morto Sinisa Mihajlovic
News to go
Foggia, frode da 700mila euro su reddito cittadinanza
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, Iss: "Rt scende sotto 1"
News to go
Commercio estero, Istat: "A ottobre calo import ed export"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Qatar 2022, finale Argentina-Francia: ultime notizie
News to go
Genova, Gdf sequestra oltre 73 kg hashish nel porto
News to go
Ecoreati, il rapporto Legambiente 2022
News to go
Caso Superlega, ultime news
News to go
Sciopero generale domani contro la manovra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza