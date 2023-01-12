Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
comunicato stampa

adm Group appoints Justin Barton as Executive Chairman and Ed Colflesh as Global CEO

12 gennaio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- adm Group, a global marketing execution partner to the world's leading brands, today announces the appointment of current Global CEO, Justin Barton, as Executive Chairman. Justin has been CEO of adm since 2014. He has overseen a significant expansion of the business, as well as a re-shaping of the investor base, with Equistone Partners Europe becoming a major shareholder. In his new role, Justin will focus on the growth strategy for the group and will continue to be based in London.

Ed Colflesh will become Group CEO. Ed has been CEO of the Americas and has overseen the growth of the region to become the largest part of the adm business. He has enormous experience having worked in senior roles in the marketing and advertising services sector for over 15 years.  Based in New York, Ed will lead the business globally and continue to focus on executing our growth strategy, delivering our sustainability and technology strategies and optimising our global operations to keep adm at the forefront of industry.

The role of CEO, Americas will be filled by Noah Lapine. Noah joined the business earlier this year when adm Group acquired Lapine, a consumer engagement agency, where Noah was CEO.

Speaking of the leadership changes, Justin Barton said, "I am extremely proud of everything adm has achieved in the last eight years. The business has transformed during this time, experiencing incredible growth and broadening our global presence. I am thrilled that Ed will be taking over the reigns as Global CEO. Ed has shown exceptional talent and drive, continuing to grow adm as an industry leader in the Americas. I know that he will bring this enthusiasm and ambition to the role of Global CEO."

"I am also delighted that Noah Lapine will become CEO, Americas. Noah is an impressive leader and I have every confidence that he will be a great successor to Ed in this critical region".

Ed Colflesh said "I am incredibly excited to be taking on the role of Group CEO. Our client-centric approach and trusted expertise along with our passion for innovation and sustainable solutions is what makes adm an industry leader and an amazing place to work. I am thrilled to join Justin as we continue to focus on exceptional client delivery and further successes."

About adm Group

adm Group is a global marketing execution partner to the world's leading brands. We are process experts who consult, reengineer and execute global supply chain solutions that focus on delivering efficiencies, effectiveness and sustainability across the marketing supply chain. We have a global footprint with 46 offices in 33 countries, allowing us to deliver local activation of global strategies for brands across the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.admgroup.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981657/adm_Group.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981621/adm_Group_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adm-group-appoints-justin-barton-as-executive-chairman-and-ed-colflesh-as-global-ceo-301719456.html

in Evidenza