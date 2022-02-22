Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:15
comunicato stampa

ADO debuts high-end urban commuter e-bike D30

22 febbraio 2022 | 03.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Join hands with insta360 to Cross city and chase adventure

Crush the commute with D30 e-bike, 27.5-inch, 250W, max speed 25m/h, 36V10.4AH

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative startup ADO is debuting an high-end urban commuter e-bike D30 officially.

At the same time, ADO will join hands with Insta360 to launch the co-branded ADO Insta360 GO 2 XE, to cross city and chase adventure.

What consumers get from ADO D30 e-bike

ADO D30 e-bike adopts spraying and baking for 4 times, all-round detail putty surface treatment. The delicate texture reveals an elegant and unique characters. It is committed to creating a delicate and healthy riding life, to meet the demands of users in various scenarios such as commuting, sports and fitness, and suburban leisure.

The Shimano 11-speed derailleur and ADO G-Drive 2.0 intelligent control system, can provide strong power and accurately match various riding situations and power modes, saving effort and reducing energy consumption. And the cruising range can up to 100km.

What can ADO provide in service

CE certification of SGS professional laboratory to ensure riding safety and compliance

ADO D30 series meets the requirements in 10,000 tests in all performances, and has obtained the SGS international CE certification according to the EN15194 European standard to ensure safe and compliant riding.

ADO insists on continuously improving products based on the feedback from the consumer, and constantly improve the level of research and development technology, so as to truly protect consumers on their daily commute.

Worry-free after-sales support, to be a solid commuter partner for uses

ADO has set up a technical service center in Germany. ADO promises to provide consumers with localized worry-free technology and after-sales service in European countries. Parts will be delivered quickly from local European warehouses, together with real-time online technical information, advice and guidance. In addition, it is guaranteed to replace with a new bicycle for free when cannot be fixed due to quality issues.

From February 23rd to March 23rd, the D30 series will be listed on Amazon, ADO official website, OTTO and other platforms with an initial price as low as €1499. And ADO D30C & ADO Insta360 GO 2 XE thumb camera riding kit as low as €1799. During this period, the giveaway of ADO helmets and bike locks is also in full swing.

About ADO

ADO is committed to creating a green commuting ecology and advocating a green, challenging, inherited and hopeful riding culture and life attitude.

Mr.Sen, the founder of ADO, wants to tell the users:"When you ride ADO e-bike cross your city, you can feel that ADO is trustworthy."

ADO brand has launched in-depth cooperation with Xiaomi Youpin International. At the same time, ADO has 2 R&D centers and is planning to enrich product lines, such as Women's e-bike D26 and super long-range S-Series scooter, these products will be launched in 2022, please look forward to it!

Media Contact

Amy MillerE: marketing@adobike.comT: +86 13928317901W: www.adoebike.comFB: https://www.facebook.com/Adoebike

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750518/image_5022519_37993621.jpg

