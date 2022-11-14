Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

ADO E-Bike x Yvonne LI 2022: A journey in the Pursuit of Excellence

14 novembre 2022 | 18.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 November 2022, ADO (A DECE OASIS) E-Bike held an ambassador launch event at Sportzentrum Eggenstein in Karlsruhe, Germany, and officially announced the world badminton player Yvonne Li as the brand ambassador. Yvonne Li has demonstrated the ADO brand vision of "inspiring more potential". With SGS's qualification, the two are promoting the "Low Carbon Travel Project" to refresh ADO E-Bike products' power, break through and pursue excellence, and protect every ADO cyclist together.

Challenges and Breakthroughs are Constantly Improving ADO Products for a Better Riding Experience  

Currently, Yvonne is the No.1 female singles badminton player in Germany. Yvonne Li said, "My goal is to get closer to the top of badminton players in the world, then to compete with the top five in the world, and to break through continually to become the best badminton player in the world." Yvonne Li has always focused on improving her skills. She works hard and strives for perfection all the time. These led her to achieve an excellent rank of 23rd in the Badminton World Federation rankings. Yvonne's immediate goal is to achieve a good rank at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Yvonne Li's attitude of "Challenge, breakthrough, and pursuit of excellence" resonates with ADO E-Bike.

ADO E-BIKE has built the ADO E-BIKE QTL Laboratory with SGS. ADO is focusing on quality and the pursuit of a perfect riding experience. ADO's laboratory is the first QTL laboratory in the e-bike industry, which has been certificated by SGS international standards.

What's more, ADO has also qualified by DEKRA and CE. It is sure that ADP's products are safe and high-quality.

Global Warehouse Logistics and Upgraded Delivery to Create a 48-hour Customers Shopping Experience

ADO has already achieved 48-hour delivery in Germany, the UK, Austria and the Netherlands, and other countries are being opened one after another.

This year, ADO joined the China Netzwerk Baden-Württemberg e.V. (CNBW), which bundles the interests of companies, municipalities, institutions, universities, colleges, and other organizations. With the help of the CNBW, ADO will be integrated more quickly into German culture and society.

The New Generation of ADO Will Come Soon

With the official announcement of the ADO brand ambassador, the second generation of ADO products will come in 2023 with five new collections: ADO Air, ADO Jingle, ADO DECE, ADO Beast, and ADO Oasis. At the same time, the whole series of products will be fully upgraded with ADO Smart and ADO G-drive control systems, fully integrating performance and experience, creating more cutting-edge products for different scenarios, and providing solutions closer to users' riding needs for short-distance trips.

In the future, ADO E-bike will collaborate with the brand ambassador, Yvonne Li, and SGS to achieve the strategic goal of "low-carbon mobility", create a healthy and energetic lifestyle, and aim to open a new chapter of "low-carbon mobility" together.

More news here: https://www.facebook.com/Adoebike 

Media contact: marketing@adoebike.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1946246/image_5022519_54083925.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ado-e-bike-x-yvonne-li-2022-a-journey-in-the-pursuit-of-excellence-301677277.html

