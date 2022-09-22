Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:17 'Se muoio sopravvivimi', la battaglia di un figlio

09:16 Gender, Pillon: 'Da medici italiani protocolli Tavistock per transizione, governo intervenga'

09:14 Coghe (Pro Vita & Famiglia): 'Carriera alias non rispetta ragazzi e famiglie'

09:14 Coghe (Pro Vita): 'Su affettività e sessualità rafforzare libertà educativa genitori'

08:33 Maltempo da sabato per almeno 5 giorni, rischio alluvioni

08:13 Iran, notte di proteste per Mahsa Amini: bloccati Instagram e WhatsApp

07:28 Cina, ex ministro Giustizia condannato a morte per tangenti

07:18 Elezioni, Casa Bianca: "Chiunque vincerà, Italia non si sfilerà da coalizione per Kiev"

07:09 Ucraina, Zelensky all'Onu: 5 punti per la vittoria

23:42 Zelensky all'Onu: "Ucraina vuole pace, è la guerra di Putin"

23:07 Ucraina, Putin: "Combatteremo per la nostra patria"

23:02 "Sei bellissimo", Conte accolto come una star al comizio - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ADVANCING DESIGN WITH CIRCULAR TECHNOLOGY

22 settembre 2022 | 09.12
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MYKITA and Eastman present a film about the sustainable material Acetate Renew

MYKITA and Eastman release a short film showcasing molecular recycling – one of the most revolutionary technologies for a sustainable world – as well as providing a look behind the scenes at MYKITA's Modern Manufactory.

BERLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining forces earlier in the year to accelerate the transition to sustainable materials in the eyewear industry, MYKITA and Eastman now release an atmospheric short film that celebrates nature's capacity to inspire circular solutions for a viable future.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9080851-mykita-eastman-short-film-on-sustainable-material-acetate-renew-in-eyewear/ 

As an independent brand and progressive manufacturer, MYKITA is proud to set an example by being the first in the eyewear industry to fully switch its acetate supply to the sustainable Acetate Renew. With a meticulous eye for detail, the artistically shot film highlights the premium quality of this innovative material that has made a complete pivot possible without compromising the appearance or performance of MYKITA's handcrafted eyewear design.

The film is also a showcase for one of Eastman's pioneering molecular recycling technologies and partly uses CGI to visualize the process whereby previously hard-to-recycle plastics are broken down to the molecular level in order to form recycled acetate in the same quality as the traditional material. This innovation of the circular economy makes it possible to actively divert material waste from landfills, incinerators or ending up in the ocean.

Eastman Acetate Renew is a mostly bio-based material made from certified sustainable wood pulp that uses recycled waste plastics in place of fossil-based resources. Identical in look, feel and performance to traditional acetate of the highest quality, Acetate Renew results in an eyewear frame with a much lower carbon footprint, reduced by up to a third when compared to the traditional manufacturing process.

Filmed at the MYKITA HAUS in Berlin and the nearby natural surroundings, the joint production from MYKITA and Eastman was directed by Harun Güler and produced by Stink Rising.

The MYKITA ACETATE collection will be available in MYKITA Shops and selected retailers worldwide from the end of September 2022.

Discover the MYKITA ACETATE collection and learn more about Acetate Renew at SILMO Paris:

September 23-26Hall 5A, Booth E129Parc des Expositions de Villepinte

Established in 2003, MYKITA takes an independent approach to eyewear design and production, bringing together all departments under one roof to form the Modern Manufactory. At the MYKITA HAUS in Berlin, the team sees the product through every stage, from conception to the shop floor. The unmistakable MYKITA aesthetic demonstrates integrity towards materials and construction, as well as the individual artistry of the craftsmen. Headed by founder and creative director Moritz Krueger, MYKITA is committed to a responsibility strategy encompassing environmental and social aspects to reduce the footprint of its products and entire operation. In addition to its own shops in cities across the globe, including Los Angeles, New York, Berlin and Tokyo, MYKITA is available at selected optical and fashion stores in over 80 countries.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, U.S.A. For more information about Eastman's sustainability journey, visit eastman.eco

MEDIA CONTACTS

MYKITALisa Thamm+49 30204566 518press@mykita.comIG: @mykitaoffical

EASTMANJacob TeetzmannThe Tombras Group+1 (423) 494.3673jteetzmann@tombras.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774824/MYKITA_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746866/Eastman_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-design-with-circular-technology-301630387.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Chimica_E_Farmacia Ambiente Altro Moda Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro ADVANCING design WITH CIRCULAR TECHNOLOGY WITH CIRCULAR TECHNOLOGY sent a film about
Vedi anche
News to go
Dalla Cina una mascherina che rileva i virus
News to go
Caro Energia, Assoutenti lancia 'choc dei consumi'
News to go
Meteo, arriva l'autunno sull'Italia
News to go
Iran, quinto giorno di proteste di piazza per morte Mahsa Amini
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Retorica nucleare Putin irresponsabile"
News to go
Inizio autunno con sole e caldo ma nel weekend cambia tutto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin minaccia Occidente
News to go
Enna, truffa e falso: 13 arresti e sequestri per oltre tre milioni
News to go
Iran, proteste per morte Mahsa Amini: uccisa perché indossava male velo
News to go
Gb, Meghan chiede incontro a Re Carlo per "chiarire situazione"
News to go
Eurostat: "Prezzi del pane cresciuti in un anno del 18%"
News to go
Asti, minaccia bruciare casa dei genitori della ex: arrestato
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza