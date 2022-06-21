Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 17:49
comunicato stampa

ADVERTISING'S LEADERS SET PATHWAY TO NET ZERO INDUSTRY WORLDWIDE

21 giugno 2022 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Ad Net Zero Expansion Led By Advertisers, Agency Groups, Media & Trade Bodies

Companies Invited to Join Global Efforts To Drive Rapid Change

CANNES, France, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from many of the largest companies and associations in the world's advertising industry have announced their intent to apply learning from the UK and plan the roll out of Ad Net Zero internationally to major markets. The world's major advertising agency holding companies, dentsu international, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe and WPP, along with Unilever – one of the world's largest advertisers, global tech companies, Google and Meta, plus European media company Sky, will be supported by US trade bodies, ANA, 4A's and the IAB, European and global agency associations, EACA and Voxcomm, the WFA representing global advertisers and the IAA to extend the Ad Net Zero programme from the UK to other major advertising markets. Ascential, owner of LIONS, has played a major role in convening this international action to tackle the climate emergency. The group invited more organisations with international reach to join and help support the roll-out plans.

 

 

The Ad Net Zero programme was launched in the UK in November 2020 by the Advertising Association, ISBA and the IPA and counts over 100 advertisers, agencies, commercial media owners and production companies in its membership. All the partners in the global coalition are supporters in the UK and are committed to build plans to extend Ad Net Zero into other major markets. The focus of the new Ad Net Zero group will be to rapidly establish plans for roll-out in major advertising markets with immediate focus on the US and the EU, working in partnership with the UK team. The next update will be presented at the Ad Net Zero Global Summit which will take place online on November 9 and 10, alongside COP27. Going forward, progress will be shared and discussed at Cannes Lions each summer and the Global Summit each November, in line with the COP event, to maintain momentum during this critical decade.

Stephen Woodford, Chief Executive, Advertising Association, said: "Our 5-point action plan pledges to reduce carbon emissions from UK advertising operations to net zero by 2030, with businesses committing to robust, verified plans to reduce their emissions. It also pledges to use advertising's power to accelerate the switch to more sustainable products and services for consumers. We are excited to be working now on a roadmap for development internationally, with the flexibility to adapt and develop market specific solutions and share best practice in sustainable ad operations. We welcome all organisations interested in this to contact us to find out more."

The global advertising industry, as measured by advertising media investment, was worth $594,322bn in 2020. The top 20 advertising markets account for 89.3% of this spend and these markets will be the focus for the programme's rollout.

For more details, please visit: https://adnetzero.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844349/Ad_Net_Zero.jpg

