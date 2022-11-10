Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:57 Superbonus 110%, cosa cambia con Decreto Aiuti quater

18:48 Lazio, Zingaretti firma dimissioni: "Dopo 10 anni lasciamo Regione migliore"

18:39 G20, incontro Biden-Xi il 14 novembre

18:36 Dal 'nasone' 4.0 al contatore elettronico dell'acqua, Acea a Ecomondo

18:35 Elezioni Lazio, D'Amato candidato Pd: "Io ci sono, su primarie decide coalizione"

18:32 Alessia Piperno tornata in Italia, il rientro a casa: "45 giorni duri" - Video

18:23 Sostenibilità, IMQ eambiente: "Le aziende ci credono davvero"

18:14 Amazon presenta ‘Sparrow’, l'innovativo braccio meccanico che 'riconosce' gli imballaggi

18:05 Dl Aiuti Quater energia, Superbonus, cash e trivelle: le novità

17:43 Auto, Ue lancia nuovi standard Euro 7: le regole

17:41 Eicma 2022, Fmi ed Ancma insieme per la cultura del motociclismo

17:30 Senato, il puzzle delle Commissioni: ecco i nomi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adyen announces payments partnership with Instacart

10 novembre 2022 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, has selected the company as an additional payments processing partner.

As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage Adyen functionality, including PINless debit enablement of transactions, to further optimize and improve authorization rates for an even more seamless customer experience.

"Working with Instacart on debit enablement and U.S. processing is the first step in what will be an exciting partnership," said Brian Dammeir, President of North America at Adyen. "We look forward to working closely with Instacart on future payment capabilities as the company continues to expand."

"At Instacart, we're dedicated to creating the best online grocery shopping experience possible for the customers and partners that rely on us every day," said Heather Rivera, Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Partnerships for Instacart. "We're pleased to welcome Adyen as an additional payments partner that will enable us to continue to scale and ensure our customers have a seamless experience all the way through checkout." 

In North America, Adyen has seen a significant rise in debit usage over the past year. For marketplaces like Instacart that consumers rely on to connect with and shop online from their favorite retailers, enhancing the customer experience involves optimizing authorization rates across issuers and the various debit networks. Adyen's RevenueAccelerate offering seamlessly applies the preferences of each issuer and debit network to help merchants see a lift in authorization rates, resulting in a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website. The cooperation with Instacart as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adyen-announces-payments-partnership-with-instacart-301674534.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza additional payments processing partner company as an processing editing
Vedi anche
News to go
Iran, Alessia Piperno è libera: la blogger rientra in Italia
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: prezzi a +12,8 a ottobre
News to go
Milano, sgominato traffico internazionale di droga
News to go
Ucraina, ritiro Russia da Kherson: spiraglio di un negoziato?
News to go
Nuove minacce a Segre da no vax: "Stavolta denuncerò"
News to go
Torna l'obbligo di pneumatici invernali: da quando
News to go
Migranti, Meloni difende la linea del governo sulle Ong
News to go
Facebook, Meta licenzia 11 mila dipendenti: ecco perché
News to go
Visita di Stato in Olanda per Mattarella
News to go
Gb, lancio di uova contro Carlo e Camilla a York
News to go
Meloni: "A bordo navi Ong non ci sono naufraghi ma migranti"
News to go
Terremoto Marche, decine di scosse dopo la prima di magnitudo 5.5
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza